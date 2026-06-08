What is Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury’s new baby name?

What is Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury’s new baby name? Picture: ITV & Getty Images

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's second baby, after daughter Bambi, has been born. The couple revealed the baby’s gender. But what is Molly Mae’s new baby name? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Molly Mae introduced Bambi to her little brother

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the arrival of their new baby, their second child after daughter Bambi - but what is the second baby’s name?

The couple first met on Love Island back in 2019 and have been one of the fan-favourites of the reality show since.

Both of them shot to fame on the reality show, but have branched out into their respective careers, including becoming parents.

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagramm via @mollymae

Whilst they had a brief split in 2024, the couple seems stronger than ever as they are happily engaged and continuing to grow their small family.

Molly gave birth to their first child, Bambi, in January 2024, and the couple shared the news that they were expecting their second baby in February 2026.

The 27-year-old posted to her 8 million Instagram followers on June 4th that their second baby had arrived.

She wrote: “…. And then there were 4.🤍”In a cute video, a few days after the family revealed they had a baby boy!But what is the new arrival's name?

Here are all the details.

What is Molly Mae & Tommy Fury’s new baby name?

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @mollymae

The pair has not yet announced the name of their latest arrival.

Both Molly & Tommy named their first child, Bambi, a less typical name, so fans are expecting the new baby’s name to have similar inspiration.

Some fans are already predicting, with some suggesting names like Thumper, Midas, and Bambino.

However, as we patiently wait, check back here for the grand reveal!