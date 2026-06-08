What is Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury’s new baby name?

8 June 2026, 18:34

What is Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury’s new baby name?
What is Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury’s new baby name? Picture: ITV & Getty Images

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's second baby, after daughter Bambi, has been born. The couple revealed the baby’s gender. But what is Molly Mae’s new baby name? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly Mae introduced Bambi to her little brother

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have announced the arrival of their new baby, their second child after daughter Bambi - but what is the second baby’s name?

The couple first met on Love Island back in 2019 and have been one of the fan-favourites of the reality show since.

Both of them shot to fame on the reality show, but have branched out into their respective careers, including becoming parents.

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury
Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagramm via @mollymae

Whilst they had a brief split in 2024, the couple seems stronger than ever as they are happily engaged and continuing to grow their small family.

Molly gave birth to their first child, Bambi, in January 2024, and the couple shared the news that they were expecting their second baby in February 2026.

The 27-year-old posted to her 8 million Instagram followers on June 4th that their second baby had arrived.

She wrote: “…. And then there were 4.🤍”In a cute video, a few days after the family revealed they had a baby boy!But what is the new arrival's name?

Here are all the details.

What is Molly Mae & Tommy Fury’s new baby name?

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury
Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: ITV & Instagram via @mollymae

The pair has not yet announced the name of their latest arrival.

Both Molly & Tommy named their first child, Bambi, a less typical name, so fans are expecting the new baby’s name to have similar inspiration.

Some fans are already predicting, with some suggesting names like Thumper, Midas, and Bambino.

However, as we patiently wait, check back here for the grand reveal!

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury
Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth 2026?

What is Kim Kardashian’s net worth 2026?

Who left Love Island 2026 last night? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Who left Love Island 2026 tonight? All the dumped cast members from Series 13

Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight?

Who is Love Island's 2026 George Knight?

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

Love Island 2026’s Mica Harris: Age, famous relatives & ethnicity

Trending

Love Island Summer 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island UK 2026 Cast: Confirmed lineup & bombshells

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Yasmin Hadlow: Age, where she’s from, & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & Instagram

Love Island 2026’s Aidan Murphy: Age, brother & religion

MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King, dies at age 57

MOBO Awards founder, Kanya King CBE, dead at 57

Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale

Bryson Tiller ‘The Neo Trapsoul’ UK Tour 2026: Dates, tickets & presale

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working