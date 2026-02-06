Molly-Mae Hague’s second pregnancy: Due date, is she having a boy or girl & how far along she is

Molly Mae has announced she is expecting her second baby with partner Tommy Fury. But are Molly and Tommy back together? & When is the bay due? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury have announced that she is pregnant, and they are expecting their second baby – but when did they get back together? And when is the baby due?

The Love Island couple are arguably the most famous Islanders to ever make it off the show.

They both appeared on the show’s fifth series back in 2019, where they found love and became boyfriend and girlfriend whilst on the show.

Molly Mae & Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty Images

Since her appearance on the show, Molly has become queen of the content creators, branching out into the business world with her clothing brand Maebe, accumulating over 8.5 million Instagram followers, and even starring in her own reality show, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Tommy has also been successful in launching his boxing career, which has taken him all over the world, famously getting in the ring with YouTube boxer Jake Paul.

They had their first child, baby girl Bambi, back in January 2023, who is featured in a lot of family-oriented content the 26-year-old posts to her YouTube.

Whilst the couple did in fact split back in early 2024 because of the boxer's own admission of ‘heavy-drinking’, they did get back together in 2025.

But how far along is Molly? And what do we know about the pregnancy so far?

Here are all the details.

What is Molly-Mae’s due date? & How far along is she?

Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty Images

The influencer announced her pregnancy on February 5th, via a post to her Instagram, showing off her bump with her small family, sharing a super intimate moment with her fans.

The bump was visible, and looked as if Molly was at least 3 months into her pregnancy.

That being said, it is safe to assume we can expect baby no.2 around August/September time.

Is Molly-Mae having a boy or a girl?

Molly and Tommy already have one girl, Bambi, who is now 3 years old.

The gender has not yet been revealed, however, the couple could know the gender within the next couple months.

Whether or not the couple will share the gender, or wait for the birth of their second child is unknown.