Is Moesha on Netflix and is it available in the UK?

19 November 2020, 11:44 | Updated: 19 November 2020, 11:49

Is Moesha on Netflix and is it available in the UK?
Is Moesha on Netflix and is it available in the UK?

The hit sitcom starring Brandy is coming to Netflix!

Nineties babies are seriously being treated with their viewing choices this year - we've had the return of Sister, Sister, a Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion, and now, Moesha is coming back!

The iconic sitcom, which originally ran from 1996 to 2001 and starred R&B princess Brandy Norwood, is finally coming to Netflix UK.

Brandy Norwood and Lamont Bentley starred in Moesha, which aired from 1996 to 2001.
Brandy Norwood and Lamont Bentley starred in Moesha, which aired from 1996 to 2001.

Moesha landed on Netflix over in the US back in September, and now it's time for the UK fans to enjoy it.

To refresh your memory, the show sees Brandy Norwood star as headstrong teenager Moesha Mitchell, who is just trying to navigate way through life alongside her friends and family.

The show also stars William Allen Young as her on-screen father Frank, Sheryl Lee Ralph as stepmother Dee, Countess Vaughn as Moesha's best friend Kim, Marcus T. Paulk as her little brother Myles, and Lamont Bentley as her best friend - and later love interest - Hakeem.

Moesha airs on Netflix UK on Friday 20th November.

