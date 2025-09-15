MOBOs 2026: Location, nominations & all the details
15 September 2025, 10:00
The MOBO Awards are steadily approaching after their success last year, but where is the award ceremony taking place this year? When are the MOBOs? And who is nominated? Here is everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
Vybz Kartel with fiancée Sidem Ozturk & son Likkle Vybz at MOBOs 2025: Wedding plans, Wireless & more 🏆
The MOBO Awards are back and bigger than ever, taking over yet another British city to celebrate what is now their 30th anniversary.
The awards have long celebrated black British excellence in the music and media industries, spotlighting the biggest and greatest talents in the scene.
- The 2025 MOBO Awards: Winners, Performers & How to Watch
- Michael Dapaah spills on getting invite to Drake’s exclusive Windsor Manor party
- Odeal reveals the secret to making 'The Summer that Saved me'
Last year’s celebrations took over Newcastle, taking the show to the North, transforming the city into a cultural hotspot.
This year is no different, except for a brand-new location, and is set to be the best show yet in honour of celebrating 30 years of the show.
So, where are the MOBOs 2026 taking place? And which celebrities are nominated?
Here are all the details.
When & where are the MOBOs 2025?
The MOBOs 2026 were announced on the 10th September, with some very exciting news.
It will be taking place on Thursday 26th March 2026.
The show will be taking over the city of Manchester for the very first time.
In the iconic new venue, Co-op Live Arena, thousands of celebrities and fans alike will flood the arena to celebrate the success of black music from this past year.
MOBO magic will be taking over the whole city, not just for one night, but the whole week prior, in the MOBO Fringe Festival.
The Festival will incorporate industry panels, talent showcases, live performances, and so much more to help extend the excitement of the show.
This year, the show is also partnering with Prostate Cancer UK to raise money for a cause close to the black communities.
Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “For 30 years, MOBO has been more than an awards show – it has been a movement, shaping culture, championing creativity, and opening doors for generations of talent. This milestone is a reminder that when you celebrate culture, you don’t just preserve history – you shape the future.”
So, despite the actual location of the event, who is nominated this year?
Who are the nominations for MOBOs 2026?
The MOBOs have spotlighted talent like Stormzy, Odeal, Tinie Tempah, and Central Cee, but who will be propelled to fame this year?
As of right now, the nominations are not out just yet, but these are the anticipated categories.
Best Male Act
Best Female Act
Best Newcomer
Song of the Year
Album of the Year
Video of the Year
Best Hip Hop Act
Best Drill Act
Best Grime Act
Best R&B/Soul Act
Best Alternative Music Act
Best Electronic/Dance Act
Best Caribbean Music Act
Best African Music Act
Best Gospel Act
Best Jazz Act
Best International Act
Best Producer
Best Media Personality
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
So, it is certainly set to be one of the most exciting events in the 2026 calendar, so make sure you are prepared!