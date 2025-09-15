MOBOs 2026: Location, nominations & all the details

MOBOs 2026: Location, nominations & all the details. Picture: Getty Images

The MOBO Awards are steadily approaching after their success last year, but where is the award ceremony taking place this year? When are the MOBOs? And who is nominated? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Vybz Kartel with fiancée Sidem Ozturk & son Likkle Vybz at MOBOs 2025: Wedding plans, Wireless & more 🏆

The MOBO Awards are back and bigger than ever, taking over yet another British city to celebrate what is now their 30th anniversary.

The awards have long celebrated black British excellence in the music and media industries, spotlighting the biggest and greatest talents in the scene.

Last year’s celebrations took over Newcastle, taking the show to the North, transforming the city into a cultural hotspot.

This year is no different, except for a brand-new location, and is set to be the best show yet in honour of celebrating 30 years of the show.

The MOBO Awards 2025. Picture: Press Release

So, where are the MOBOs 2026 taking place? And which celebrities are nominated?

Here are all the details.

When & where are the MOBOs 2025?

The MOBOs 2026 were announced on the 10th September, with some very exciting news.

It will be taking place on Thursday 26th March 2026.

The show will be taking over the city of Manchester for the very first time.

The MOBOs 2026. Picture: Press Release

In the iconic new venue, Co-op Live Arena, thousands of celebrities and fans alike will flood the arena to celebrate the success of black music from this past year.

MOBO magic will be taking over the whole city, not just for one night, but the whole week prior, in the MOBO Fringe Festival.

The Festival will incorporate industry panels, talent showcases, live performances, and so much more to help extend the excitement of the show.

This year, the show is also partnering with Prostate Cancer UK to raise money for a cause close to the black communities.

The MOBOs 2025. Picture: Press Release (Nick Redman)

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group, said: “For 30 years, MOBO has been more than an awards show – it has been a movement, shaping culture, championing creativity, and opening doors for generations of talent. This milestone is a reminder that when you celebrate culture, you don’t just preserve history – you shape the future.”

So, despite the actual location of the event, who is nominated this year?

Who are the nominations for MOBOs 2026?

Odeal. Picture: Getty Images

The MOBOs have spotlighted talent like Stormzy, Odeal, Tinie Tempah, and Central Cee, but who will be propelled to fame this year?

As of right now, the nominations are not out just yet, but these are the anticipated categories.

Best Male Act

Best Female Act

Best Newcomer

Song of the Year

Album of the Year

Video of the Year

Best Hip Hop Act

Best Drill Act

Best Grime Act

Best R&B/Soul Act

Best Alternative Music Act

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Best Caribbean Music Act

Best African Music Act

Best Gospel Act

Best Jazz Act

Best International Act

Best Producer

Best Media Personality

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

So, it is certainly set to be one of the most exciting events in the 2026 calendar, so make sure you are prepared!