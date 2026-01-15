MOBO Awards 2026: Full nominations list

MOBO Awards 2026: Full nominations list. Picture: Getty Images

The MOBOs are celebrating their 30th anniversary in style this year in Manchester. With huge years for artists such as kwn, Jim Legxacy, Olivia Dean, and more. Here is the full rundown of nominees.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The MOBOs are back again for their 30th year, championing and spotlighting Black-British cultural talents across the music and entertainment industries.

This year's awards show is being held on Thursday, 26th March, live from Co-op Live, in Manchester, taking the ceremony to the Northern town for the first time ever.

With 20 awards to give out, the nominations are a reflection of the fantastic year music has seen with breakthrough artists like kwn, and Jim Legxacy championed in this year's list.

MOBO Awards 2026. Picture: MOBOs

Tickets for the event are purchasable from here, and are expected to sell out, so if you want to make sure you are there for the huge night, secure those now.

The founder of the MOBO organisation, Kanye King CBE, said: “As MOBO enters its 30th year, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary breadth of talent we have championed over the past three decades. Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a MOBO Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success.”

MOBO Awards. Picture: Getty Images

From Little Simz to Moliy, the spotlighted talent is off the charts this year.

But who are the nominees?

Here are the details.

MOBO Awards 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Best Male Act (in association with Prostate Cancer UK)

Central Cee

Elmiene

Jim Legxacy

Nemzzz

Odeal

Skepta

Best Female Act (in association with got2b)

FLO

KWN

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sasha Keable

Album of the Year (in association with Amazon Music)

Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

FLO – Access All Areas

Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down

Little Simz – Lotus

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving

Lil Simz. Picture: Getty Images

Song of the Year

AJ Tracey feat. Jorja Smith – “Crush”

Donae’o feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – “Nights Like This”

Fred again.., Skepta & Plaqueboymax – “Victory Lap”

Jim Legxacy & Dave – “3X”

kwn – “Do What I Say”

Myles Smith – “Nice to Meet You”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress – “Illegal”

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”

Tim Duzit – “Kat Slater”

Best Newcomer (in association with Schuh)

DC3

EsDeeKid

FinesseKid

Jim Legxacy

KWN

Namesbliss

Nia Smith

Sekou

Skye Newman

YT

Video of the Year (in association with Vevo)

Pozer – “Shanghai Noon” (Directed by Bas Haselager)

FKA twigs – “Eusexua” (Directed by Jordan Hemingway)

Jim Legxacy – “Father” (Directed by Lauzza)

Little Simz – “Flood” feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)

Raye – “Where Is My Husband!” (Directed by The Reids)

Skepta & Fred again.. – “Back 2 Back” (Directed by Dom&Nic and Skepta)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Elmiene

FLO

KWN

Odeal

Olivia Dean

Sasha Keable

Sasha Keable. Picture: Getty Images

Best Alternative Music Act

ALT BLK ERA

Blood Orange

Hak Baker

Michael Kiwanuka

Nova Twins

Rachel Chinouriri

Best Grime Act (supported by Trench)

Chip

JayaHadADream

Kasst 8

Ruff Sqwad

Scorcher

Wiley

Best Hip Hop Act

Aitch

ASCO

Catch

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Wretch 32

Youngs Teflon

Best Drill Act

36

Booter Bee

Chy Cartier

EsDeeKid

K-Trap

LeoStayTrill

Nemzzz

Pozer

Twin S

Wohdee

Aitch. Picture: Getty Images

Best International Act

Ayra Starr

Cardi B

Clipse

Gunna

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Moliy

Tyla

Vybz Kartel

Best Media Personality

Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)

DJ AG

In My Opinion

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)

Nadia Jae

Niko Omilana

PK Humble

Remi Burgz

Uche Natori

Winners Talking

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King

Ashley Thomas – Hostage

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Damson Idris – F1

Dayo Koleosho – EastEnders

Lennie James – Mr Loverman

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Ayra Starr. Picture: Getty Images

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Moliy (Ghana)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Ayetian

Lila Iké

Masicka

Shenseea

Vybz Kartel

Yung Bredda

Best Jazz Act

CKTRL

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Nubya Garcia

Yazmin Lacey

Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by BEMA & Mixmag)

FKA twigs

Jazzy

Kilimanjaro

PinkPantheress

salute

Sherelle

Vybz Kartel. Picture: Getty Images

Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)

Annatoria

DC3

Faith Child

Imrhan

Sondae

Still Shadey

Best Producer

Inflo P

JAE5

Miles Clinton James

P2J

Sammy Soso

Zach Nahome

Make sure you are locked in to the MOBO awards set to debut at on March 26th.