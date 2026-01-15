MOBO Awards 2026: Full nominations list
15 January 2026, 10:30 | Updated: 15 January 2026, 12:13
The MOBOs are celebrating their 30th anniversary in style this year in Manchester. With huge years for artists such as kwn, Jim Legxacy, Olivia Dean, and more. Here is the full rundown of nominees.
The MOBOs are back again for their 30th year, championing and spotlighting Black-British cultural talents across the music and entertainment industries.
This year's awards show is being held on Thursday, 26th March, live from Co-op Live, in Manchester, taking the ceremony to the Northern town for the first time ever.
With 20 awards to give out, the nominations are a reflection of the fantastic year music has seen with breakthrough artists like kwn, and Jim Legxacy championed in this year's list.
The founder of the MOBO organisation, Kanye King CBE, said: “As MOBO enters its 30th year, I find myself reflecting on the extraordinary breadth of talent we have championed over the past three decades. Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a MOBO Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success.”
From Little Simz to Moliy, the spotlighted talent is off the charts this year.
But who are the nominees?
Here are the details.
Best Male Act (in association with Prostate Cancer UK)
Central Cee
Elmiene
Jim Legxacy
Nemzzz
Odeal
Skepta
Best Female Act (in association with got2b)
FLO
KWN
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Sasha Keable
Album of the Year (in association with Amazon Music)
Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
FLO – Access All Areas
Kojey Radical – Don’t Look Down
Little Simz – Lotus
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving
Song of the Year
AJ Tracey feat. Jorja Smith – “Crush”
Donae’o feat. Omar, Lemar & House Gospel Choir – “Nights Like This”
Fred again.., Skepta & Plaqueboymax – “Victory Lap”
Jim Legxacy & Dave – “3X”
kwn – “Do What I Say”
Myles Smith – “Nice to Meet You”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
PinkPantheress – “Illegal”
Raye – “Where Is My Husband!”
Tim Duzit – “Kat Slater”
Best Newcomer (in association with Schuh)
DC3
EsDeeKid
FinesseKid
Jim Legxacy
KWN
Namesbliss
Nia Smith
Sekou
Skye Newman
YT
Video of the Year (in association with Vevo)
Pozer – “Shanghai Noon” (Directed by Bas Haselager)
FKA twigs – “Eusexua” (Directed by Jordan Hemingway)
Jim Legxacy – “Father” (Directed by Lauzza)
Little Simz – “Flood” feat. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly (Directed by Salomon Ligthelm)
Raye – “Where Is My Husband!” (Directed by The Reids)
Skepta & Fred again.. – “Back 2 Back” (Directed by Dom&Nic and Skepta)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Elmiene
FLO
KWN
Odeal
Olivia Dean
Sasha Keable
Best Alternative Music Act
ALT BLK ERA
Blood Orange
Hak Baker
Michael Kiwanuka
Nova Twins
Rachel Chinouriri
Best Grime Act (supported by Trench)
Chip
JayaHadADream
Kasst 8
Ruff Sqwad
Scorcher
Wiley
Best Hip Hop Act
Aitch
ASCO
Catch
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Wretch 32
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act
36
Booter Bee
Chy Cartier
EsDeeKid
K-Trap
LeoStayTrill
Nemzzz
Pozer
Twin S
Wohdee
Best International Act
Ayra Starr
Cardi B
Clipse
Gunna
Kehlani
Leon Thomas
Mariah the Scientist
Moliy
Tyla
Vybz Kartel
Best Media Personality
Bemi Orojuogun (Bus Aunty)
DJ AG
In My Opinion
Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (Melissa’s Wardrobe)
Nadia Jae
Niko Omilana
PK Humble
Remi Burgz
Uche Natori
Winners Talking
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
Aaron Pierre – Mufasa: The Lion King
Ashley Thomas – Hostage
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Damson Idris – F1
Dayo Koleosho – EastEnders
Lennie James – Mr Loverman
Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Best African Music Act
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Davido (Nigeria)
Joshua Baraka (Uganda)
Moliy (Ghana)
Rema (Nigeria)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Tyla (South Africa)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Caribbean Music Act
Ayetian
Lila Iké
Masicka
Shenseea
Vybz Kartel
Yung Bredda
Best Jazz Act
CKTRL
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Kokoroko
Nubya Garcia
Yazmin Lacey
Best Electronic/Dance Act (supported by BEMA & Mixmag)
FKA twigs
Jazzy
Kilimanjaro
PinkPantheress
salute
Sherelle
Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel)
Annatoria
DC3
Faith Child
Imrhan
Sondae
Still Shadey
Best Producer
Inflo P
JAE5
Miles Clinton James
P2J
Sammy Soso
Zach Nahome
Make sure you are locked in to the MOBO awards set to debut at on March 26th.