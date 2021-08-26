What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend

What is the Milk Crate Challenge? Health experts explain dangers of viral video trend. Picture: Twitter

Doctors and health experts have advised against people trying the viral Milk Crate challenge. Here's everything we know about it...

If you have not seen the Milk Crate Challenge, you have definitely been under a rock. It is the new craze that has been dominating social media platform timelines as the viral videos have taken over.

The Milk Crate Challenge is a new physical challenge set by people creating an obstacle out of milk crates.

The aim is to walk on top of the stacked milk crates and complete it from start to finish. However, it has been proven to be a risky challenge, with unsuccessful goers falling on the floor or onto of the crates.

Here's everything we know about the viral trend.