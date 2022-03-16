Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’

Nearly 25 years since Mike Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a boxing fight, Tyson has launched ear-shaped weed edible gummies.

Mike Tyson has launched a new product with his cannabis company; bitten ear-shaped edible weed gummies.

The launch comes nearly 25 years after Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 heavyweight match – now the retired boxer has turned the incident into inspiration for his new venture.

The 55-year-old boxing legend’s cannabis company revealed the ear-shaped weed gummies is called “Mike Bites”, sharing a photo of the product on social media.

On Tuesday (Mar 15) Tyson’s weed brand announced the news on Twitter, revealing the gummies will be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada.

Tyson even put his stamp of approval on the gummies, writing, “These ears actually taste good!”

Evander Holyfield won by disqualification after Tyson bit his ears during their fight on June 28, 1997. Picture: Getty

During his 2019 episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson pitched the idea of the gummies to Holyfield.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that?’” Holyfield explained.

Holyfield continued: “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

On the Oprah Winfrey show in 2009, Mike Tyson issued a public apology to Evander Holyfield. The pair later became friends. Picture: Getty

Tyson replied: “You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em".

It turns out that the gummies have come into fruition, and they have been launched nearly 25 years after their infamous 1997 bout, which saw Tyson bite off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Fans reacted to the bizarre weed gummies on social media, see below.

