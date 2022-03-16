Mike Tyson launches ear-shaped cannabis edible gummies called ‘Mike Bites’

16 March 2022, 17:12 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 17:13

Nearly 25 years since Mike Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a boxing fight, Tyson has launched ear-shaped weed edible gummies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mike Tyson has launched a new product with his cannabis company; bitten ear-shaped edible weed gummies.

Logan Paul claims people think Jake Paul is his generation’s Mike Tyson

The launch comes nearly 25 years after Tyson famously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 heavyweight match – now the retired boxer has turned the incident into inspiration for his new venture.

The 55-year-old boxing legend’s cannabis company revealed the ear-shaped weed gummies is called “Mike Bites”, sharing a photo of the product on social media.

On Tuesday (Mar 15) Tyson’s weed brand announced the news on Twitter, revealing the gummies will be sold at dispensaries in Massachusetts, California, and Nevada.

Tyson even put his stamp of approval on the gummies, writing, “These ears actually taste good!”

Evander Holyfield won by disqualification after Tyson bit his ears during their fight on June 28, 1997
Evander Holyfield won by disqualification after Tyson bit his ears during their fight on June 28, 1997. Picture: Getty

During his 2019 episode of his Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson pitched the idea of the gummies to Holyfield.

“People keep asking, ‘How are you gonna forgive something like that?’” Holyfield explained. 

Holyfield continued: “I say, everything that ever happened, at some point in time, I did it. Mike bit me, I say I bit somebody too – it just wasn’t on TV. I bit a guy in his shoulder, he dropped me, and I didn’t know when you had a concussion, you’ll bite too.”

On the Oprah Winfrey show in 2009, Mike Tyson issued a public apology to Evander Holyfield. The pair later became friends.
On the Oprah Winfrey show in 2009, Mike Tyson issued a public apology to Evander Holyfield. The pair later became friends. Picture: Getty

Tyson replied: “You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears. Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of ’em".

It turns out that the gummies have come into fruition, and they have been launched nearly 25 years after their infamous 1997 bout, which saw Tyson bite off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Fans reacted to the bizarre weed gummies on social media, see below.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after giving birth

Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with postpartum six weeks after having second child

Kylie Jenner

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

XXXTentacion 'Look At Me' documentary: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more
ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

ITV & STV To Stage Special Concert For Ukraine

What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal? What was the rapper's cause of death?

What did Young Dolph's autopsy reveal? What was the rapper's cause of death?

Trending

Chris Brown new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60 million to fight in boxing match

Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60 million to fight in boxing match
Drake fans hilariously react after rapper debuts his new hairstyle with selfie

Drake fans hilariously react after rapper debuts his new hairstyle with selfie

Drake

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz spark dating rumours after spending 'alone time' together

Khloe Kardashian & Trey Songz spark dating rumours after spending 'alone time' together
What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-girlfriend?

What did DJ Drama say about Drake and his ex-wife, Summer P Walker?

Drake

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music