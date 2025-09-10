Who is Miguel’s girlfriend Margaret Zhang? As singer privately welcomes first baby

Who is Miguel’s girlfriend Margaret Zhang? As singer privately welcomes first baby. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @margaretzhang

Miguel has shocked fans with the surprise announcement of his son with his new partner, Margaret Zhang, following his divorce from ex-wife Nazanin Mandi. When did the couple first meet? And how old is their child? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Miguel has announced the arrival of his first child with his girlfriend, Margaret Zhang, following his previous marriage to Nazanin Mandi.

The singer has shocked fans with the announcement, revealing his son, Angel or Angelito, after the family celebrated his first birthday on 9th September.

In a post to Instagram, the couple revealed the celebration for the baby boy, as well as the R&B star dropping a song titled ‘Angel’s Song’ in his honour.

Miguel & Margaret Zhang. Picture: Getty Images

The post was captioned: “Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song - hope it always reminds you of how loved you are.”

Margaret also shared the post as well as some additional pics of her whilst pregnant, the couple opting to keep the baby’s face private and blurred in all images.

The couple has kept their romance relatively private after first being spotted together in early 2023, but they never confirmed the romance.

The family's post to Instagram. Picture: Instagram via@margaretzhang

The ‘Adorn’ singer had previously been married to his childhood sweetheart, Nazanin Mandi, but got divorced back in 2022 after being married for 3 years.

Margaret had previously revealed her pregnancy back in June 2024, but no one had made the connection between the celebrity pair, as they had never made their relationship publicly official.

So, who is Miguel’s baby mother, Margaret Zhang? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Miguel’s girlfriend and baby mum, Margaret Zhang?

Margaret Zhang. Picture: Getty Images

Margaret Zhang is a high-profile name in the fashion industry, having a well-established career prior to her relationship with her celebrity partner.

She is Chinese-Australian, and works as a filmmaker, writer, model and creative director.

The model is 32 years old, whilst Miguel is 39.

Margaret has worked in many roles, but most notably works as the editor-in-chief for Vogue China up until 2024, leaving the role after working for the magazine for 3 years.

The couple pictured back in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

She was the youngest person ever in the editor role of all global editions of Vogue.

Whilst starting out as an influencer, she has carved her own path in the fashion industry to make her mark.

The couple seems overjoyed with their bundle of joy, Angel, and we hope nothing but the best for the small family.