Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years

Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years. Picture: Getty Images

Migos have reunited for their new album release, with late member Takeoff also featured through some unreleased music. Quavo and Offset squashed their beef ahead of their new release and have reunited for the first time in half a decade.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Migos are back and are set to release one final project, with both surviving members, Offset and Quavo, previewing their new track ‘Away’ ahead of Quavo’s new album release, ‘Qrömelife’.

The pair had a very public fallout following the death of Takeoff, the group's third member, with rumours of a physical altercation at the 2023 Grammys.

It manifested in them both pursuing their solo careers, which has given us hits like ‘Hotel Lobby’ and ‘Tough’.

Migos & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

Fans have always wished the old friends would go back to making music together; Migos were credited with changing the sound of hip-hop at the time.

But now, following the announcement by Quavo that the group would be reuniting for one last album and tour, the pair have popped out together.

At the ‘Qrömelife’ album release party, the pair gave fans their first taste of what their upcoming album could look like with their first song together, ‘Away’, in 5 years.

Migos & Offset. Picture: Getty Images

In the video, Quavo and Offset can be seen bopping and smiling together.Fans are overjoyed to see the bandmates back together.

One fan commented: “Words cannot describe how happy I am seeing this.”

Another said: “For the culture. For Takeoff.”

Migos’ final album is set for release in January 2027 to coincide with the group’s anniversary.