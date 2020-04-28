Michelle Obama 'Becoming' documentary announced for Netflix release

The documentary, which drops on 6th May, gives a 'rare and up-close' look at the former First Lady's life.

A new documentary about Michelle Obama is set to land on Netflix next week (6th May).

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, the show will reportedly give a 'rare and up-close' look at the former First Lady's life, particularly during the promotional tour of her 2018 memoir, Becoming.

The Netflix documentary will provide a "rare and up-close look" at Michelle Obama's life during the promotional trail of her book 'Becoming'. Picture: Getty

The 34-city book tour took Michelle across the world to promote the memoir, which went on to become an instant bestseller upon its release and has since sold over 10 million copies.

"I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film," Michelle tweeted upon the show's announcement,

"It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made,” Obama said in a statement.

The Obamas signed a production deal with Netflix in 2019. (Pictured here in October 2019. Picture: Getty

"Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it."

"I intended on making a film about her current experience – where she is in this moment and the way she’s reflecting on the entirety of her life, not just her years in the White House," said Hallgrenin in a statement.

The documentary marks the latest collaboration between the Obamas and Netflix after the couple signed a production deal with the streaming site in 2019.