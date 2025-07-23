Who is Michelle Agyemang? Football team, age & more amid Euros

Who is Michelle Agyemang? Football team, age & more amid Euros. Picture: Alamy

Michelle Agyemang saved the Lionesses for the second time in their game against Italy, taking the team into the Euros final 2025 – But who is this young superstar? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

England fans celebrate final whistle as Lionesses through to final of Euro 2025

Michelle Agyemang took England’s Lionesses into the finals of the Euros 2025, despite it being her first-ever Euros with the team, beating Italy 2-1.

As Italy led, and their team and fans celebrated the win early, Michelle came on in the last few minutes of the game, causing the English fans to erupt into chants of support around the stadium, creating an atmosphere that could be felt through the TV screen.

And then…in the 96th minute, of 7 minutes added time, Michelle composed under pressure, scored, and the stadium and country erupted!

Michelle Agyemang. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Michelle has saved the team from the brink of defeat, as she scored a similar equalising goal in the team’s last game against Sweden, making her mark on the squad.

The Ghanaian superstar saved the Lioness from being knocked out of the tournament, all whilst fellow player Jess Carter deleted her social media accounts amid a racism scandal.

So who is this dame in shining armour? And how has she gotten to where she is?

How old is Michelle Agyemang?

Agyemang celebrates goal. Picture: Alamy

Michelle is only 19 years old!This is her first-ever Euros with the senior squad, this being her fourth appearance, with her being added to the team in April 2025.

It was in her first debut with the team on the 8th April that she scored a goal against Belgium just 41 seconds after her introduction!

Her birthday is the 6th February, 2006, making this star an Aquarius.

Where is Michelle Agyemang from?

Michelle Agyemang. Picture: Alamy

She is originally from Essex, but is a life-long Gunners fan.

The Lioness has a Ghanaian background, making her the third-ever Ghanaian Lioness in the history of the team.

What football team does Michelle Agyemang play for?

Michelle has been an Arsenal fan since being a child, and made her way up through the Arsenal Youth Academy from 2021.

She plays for the Arsenal Women’s team as a striker.

Although she was on loan for the 2024/25 season to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Surprisingly, it was just in 2021 that she was a ball-girl watching the women win the last Euros, showing just how quick her come-up has been.

So, this superstar is sure to have a big career ahead so if you don’t know, get to know!