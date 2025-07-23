Who is Michelle Agyemang? Football team, age & more amid Euros

23 July 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 12:21

Who is Michelle Agyemang? Football team, age & more amid Euros
Who is Michelle Agyemang? Football team, age & more amid Euros. Picture: Alamy

Michelle Agyemang saved the Lionesses for the second time in their game against Italy, taking the team into the Euros final 2025 – But who is this young superstar? Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England fans celebrate final whistle as Lionesses through to final of Euro 2025

Michelle Agyemang took England’s Lionesses into the finals of the Euros 2025, despite it being her first-ever Euros with the team, beating Italy 2-1.

As Italy led, and their team and fans celebrated the win early, Michelle came on in the last few minutes of the game, causing the English fans to erupt into chants of support around the stadium, creating an atmosphere that could be felt through the TV screen.

And then…in the 96th minute, of 7 minutes added time, Michelle composed under pressure, scored, and the stadium and country erupted!

Michelle Agyemang
Michelle Agyemang. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Michelle has saved the team from the brink of defeat, as she scored a similar equalising goal in the team’s last game against Sweden, making her mark on the squad.

The Ghanaian superstar saved the Lioness from being knocked out of the tournament, all whilst fellow player Jess Carter deleted her social media accounts amid a racism scandal.

So who is this dame in shining armour? And how has she gotten to where she is?

How old is Michelle Agyemang?

Agyemang celebrates goal
Agyemang celebrates goal. Picture: Alamy

Michelle is only 19 years old!This is her first-ever Euros with the senior squad, this being her fourth appearance, with her being added to the team in April 2025.

It was in her first debut with the team on the 8th April that she scored a goal against Belgium just 41 seconds after her introduction!

Her birthday is the 6th February, 2006, making this star an Aquarius.

Where is Michelle Agyemang from?

Michelle Agyemang
Michelle Agyemang. Picture: Alamy

She is originally from Essex, but is a life-long Gunners fan.

The Lioness has a Ghanaian background, making her the third-ever Ghanaian Lioness in the history of the team.

What football team does Michelle Agyemang play for?

Michelle has been an Arsenal fan since being a child, and made her way up through the Arsenal Youth Academy from 2021.

She plays for the Arsenal Women’s team as a striker.

Although she was on loan for the 2024/25 season to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Surprisingly, it was just in 2021 that she was a ball-girl watching the women win the last Euros, showing just how quick her come-up has been.

So, this superstar is sure to have a big career ahead so if you don’t know, get to know!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyla shares what it’s been like bringing sister Sydney Seethal on tour

Tyla shares what it’s been like bringing sister Sydney Seethal on tour

Who has been dumped from Love Island series 12?

Who got voted off Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from Series 12

Aaron Pierre confirms he’s dating new girlfriend Teyana Taylor

Aaron Pierre confirms he’s dating new girlfriend Teyana Taylor

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Trending

Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline

Are Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor dating? A complete relationship timeline

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre share video at intimate dinner date

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre share video at intimate dinner date

What is the Love Island Grafties? How to vote & when it’s on

What is the Love Island Grafties? How to vote & when it’s on

Michael Dapaah spills on getting invite to Drake’s exclusive Windsor Manor party

Michael Dapaah spills on getting invite to Drake’s exclusive Windsor Manor party

Maya Jama Love Island 2025

Maya Jama Love Island 2025: Where are all of her outfits from?

Maya Jama

Love Island’s Andrada Pop reveals Islanders she wasn’t given green light to chat to

Love Island’s Andrada Pop reveals Islanders she wasn’t given green light to chat to

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working