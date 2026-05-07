Who was Michael Jackson married to? His ex-wives & girlfriend history

7 May 2026, 17:40

Who was Michael Jackson married to? His ex-wives & girlfriend history
Who was Michael Jackson married to? His ex-wives & girlfriend history. Picture: Getty Images

The Michael Jackson movie starring Jafaar Jackson has piqued everyone’s interest in the King of Pop, especially his kids and dating history. So, who was Michael Jackson’s wife? & Who did he have children with? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Jackson is one of the biggest legends the music industry has ever seen, with the new film Michael, starring Jafaar Jackson, reigniting fans’ passion – but who was Michael Jackson’s wife? & Who were his kids with?

The ‘Beat It’ star lived the high life of glamour with a multitude of exotic pets, travelling the world, and smashing records, but he did a fairly good job at keeping his dating life private.

Whilst the star had fans quite literally fainting at his feet, Michael was one of the most eligible bachelors at the time, and who he married reflected that.

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

A father to three kids during his life, the pop star was a passionate father, but who did he have kids with?

Here are all the details.

Who are Michael Jackson’s ex-wives?

Michael Jackson was married twice, with both relationships attracting huge media attention because of his fame and the unusual circumstances of the relationships' ending.

Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson (1994-96)

Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson
Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s daughter, married Michael Jackson in 1994, creating one of the most famous celebrity couples of the decade.

Their relationship drew massive media attention because both came from legendary music families and often defended their marriage against rumours.

The couple appeared publicly together several times, including their famous kiss at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

They divorced in 1996 after just 20 months together, but Lisa Marie later said she genuinely loved Michael and stayed emotionally connected to him for years afterwards.

Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson (1996-2000)

Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson
Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Debbie Rowe met Michael Jackson while working as a nurse for his dermatologist, Dr Arnold Klein, concerning the singer's vitiligo.

The couple married in 1996 while Debbie was pregnant with their first child, Prince Jackson.

Debbie and Michael had two children together, Prince and Paris, before divorcing in 1999.

After the ‘Thriller’ star's death, Debbie gradually rebuilt her relationship with daughter Paris Jackson and returned briefly to public attention.

While there are some rumours that the pair got married in order to satisfy Michael’s wish to have kids of his own, these are unconfirmed, with the couple maintaining they were in love.

Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson
Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When does Love Island 2026 start?

When does Love Island 2026 start?

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'

Drake’s new album ‘Iceman’: When it’s dropping, tracklist & features

Eve Shares Untold Story Behind Working With Michael Jackson

Eve Shares Untold Story Behind Working With Michael Jackson

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?

Trending

Everything we know about the Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, & guestlist

Everything we know about the Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, & guestlist

Why Timothee Chalamet skipped the Met Gala

Why Timothee Chalamet skipped the Met Gala

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Will there be a second Michael Jackson movie?

Will there be a second Michael Jackson movie?

Michael Jackson’s kids: Ages & are they biologically related?

Michael Jackson’s children & who he had kids with

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working