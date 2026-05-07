Who was Michael Jackson married to? His ex-wives & girlfriend history

Who was Michael Jackson married to? His ex-wives & girlfriend history. Picture: Getty Images

The Michael Jackson movie starring Jafaar Jackson has piqued everyone’s interest in the King of Pop, especially his kids and dating history. So, who was Michael Jackson’s wife? & Who did he have children with? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Michael Jackson is one of the biggest legends the music industry has ever seen, with the new film Michael, starring Jafaar Jackson, reigniting fans’ passion – but who was Michael Jackson’s wife? & Who were his kids with?

The ‘Beat It’ star lived the high life of glamour with a multitude of exotic pets, travelling the world, and smashing records, but he did a fairly good job at keeping his dating life private.

Whilst the star had fans quite literally fainting at his feet, Michael was one of the most eligible bachelors at the time, and who he married reflected that.

Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

A father to three kids during his life, the pop star was a passionate father, but who did he have kids with?

Here are all the details.

Who are Michael Jackson’s ex-wives?

Michael Jackson was married twice, with both relationships attracting huge media attention because of his fame and the unusual circumstances of the relationships' ending.

Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson (1994-96)

Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s daughter, married Michael Jackson in 1994, creating one of the most famous celebrity couples of the decade.

Their relationship drew massive media attention because both came from legendary music families and often defended their marriage against rumours.

The couple appeared publicly together several times, including their famous kiss at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley sharered a kiss onstage of the VMA opening.



(1994) pic.twitter.com/8ny8zJ4ZHx — MJJMOMENT (@mjjmoment) May 25, 2019

They divorced in 1996 after just 20 months together, but Lisa Marie later said she genuinely loved Michael and stayed emotionally connected to him for years afterwards.

Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson (1996-2000)

Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Debbie Rowe met Michael Jackson while working as a nurse for his dermatologist, Dr Arnold Klein, concerning the singer's vitiligo.

The couple married in 1996 while Debbie was pregnant with their first child, Prince Jackson.

Debbie and Michael had two children together, Prince and Paris, before divorcing in 1999.

After the ‘Thriller’ star's death, Debbie gradually rebuilt her relationship with daughter Paris Jackson and returned briefly to public attention.

While there are some rumours that the pair got married in order to satisfy Michael’s wish to have kids of his own, these are unconfirmed, with the couple maintaining they were in love.