Michael Jackson’s kids: Ages & are they biologically related? Picture: Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s infamous baby balcony moment is one of his most viral moments, featuring one of his children, but how many children does the King of Pop have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Michael Jackson is one of the greatest artists who ever lived, changing the music game entirely, leaving a legendary music discography that lives on, and also raising children to continue his legacy – but who are Michael Jackson’s kids? And how many does he have?

The King of Pop lived for 50 years, serving up hits from his childhood debut at age 11, performing alongside his brothers in the iconic Jackson 5.

Randy Jackson, his brother, who he was closest in age to, is probably the most well-known out of his brothers, as he continues to live in the limelight via his role on American Idol, with fans often getting confused by their connection.

But Michael himself started to build a small family of his own with his second wife, Debbie Rowe, a nurse who was treating him for his vitiligo, as well as having one other child via a less-traditional route.

But who are his kids? Are all of his children biologically related to Michael?

Here are all the details.

How many kids does Michael Jackson have?

Michael Jackson had three kids before he passed away in 2009, when his youngest child was just 7 years old.

He married the mother of his children, Debbie Rowe, in 1996, and had their first child the following year, later getting divorced in 1999.

The ‘Beat It’ singer has three children in total.

‘Prince’ Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.

The singer’s oldest son is Michael Jr. with Debbie, was born on February 13th, 1997, making him 28 years old.

The icon’s firstborn, more commonly known as ‘Prince’, a nickname given to him by his grandfather.

Prince is currently working as an actor, YouTuber and video producer.

He has almost 1 million followers on Instagram, where he showcases lots of his charity work.

Prince was the only of Michael’s three children to testify about his father’s death.

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson

Perhaps the most recognisable of all of Michael’s children is the model, actress and singer, Paris Jackson.

She was born the year after her older brother on April 3rd 1998, making her 27 years old.

Paris is known for her roles in shows like American Horror Story, as well as her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and speaking out on mental health.

She has over 5 million Instagram followers.

Her mother is also Michael’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe.

Prince ‘Bigi’ Michael Jackson

The youngest of Michael Jackson’s sons is known as ‘Blanket’ or ‘Bigi’ Jackson.

Bigi is the most low-profile of the three children, but is the baby featured in one of Michael’s most viral moments, where the ‘Thriller’ singer could be seen dangling Blanket off a balcony to show fans below.

He was born on February 21st, 2002, making the boy 23 years old.

His mother is different to his other two siblings; however, all of the siblings are considered one family unit.

Michael tried to squash the false rumours about the boy's parentage by publicly stating the boy was born via surrogacy.

Are Michael Jackson’s kids biologically related to him?

The short answer is yes, all three of his children are biologically related to him.Whilst critics often come for the children’s appearance, they are his own children.

Some argued that his ex-wife Debbie had the children with another man, but this is backed by no evidence and just rumours.

All three of his children are said to be working on the upcoming documentary Michael, set to hit theatres in April 2026.