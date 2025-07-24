Exclusive

Michael Dapaah spills on getting invite to Drake’s exclusive Windsor Manor party

24 July 2025, 08:30

Michael Dapaah
Michael Dapaah. Picture: Alamy

By Shanai Dunglinson

Michael Dapaah, a.k.a Big Shaq, joined Capital XTRA Breakfast hosts, Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce, to talk about his upcoming show ‘Comfortably Speaking’, but revealed the details behind his viral moment with Drake’s exclusive durag with Nike.

Michael Dapaah was on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week and disclosed to Shayna Marie and Robert Bruce all about that viral moment with Drake’s durag following Wireless Festival 2025.

If you hadn’t seen the video, it was taken earlier this month at Drake’s exclusive party, which showed personalised merchandising in collaboration with sportswear giant Nike.

Michael Dapaah on Capital XTRA Breakfast
Michael Dapaah on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

In an exclusive look, Michael joked with Drake about how crazy it was to have a personalised durag, let alone in collaboration with Nike, for their shared launch, Nocta.

Michael explained that this private party, where the durag debuted, was an exclusive and intimate party.

He said: “He had a private gathering, offshore, somewhere in the UK, where there were boats.”

The celebrities in attendance included 21 Savage, NBA basketballers, and of course, Drake’s mum, Sandi Graham. Right amongst all these A-listers was one of our own in the form of Michael Daapah!

The YouTube star revealed that the party was so exclusive that you had to travel by boat to get there, but the mysterious call he received left him not knowing what to expect

Not only did the internet sensation get to try the new durag on, but he also revealed a secret to the Breakfast hosts.

He said: “I wasn’t even supposed to take the durag, but I took it home…That’s a Nike durag, you know, feels different on your head.”

Talking of exclusive, Michael has a brand new podcast-style YouTube series featuring his celebrity friends, promising to give viewers all the goss.

You can watch the full interview here, where Michael discusses his new show, viral moments and even discusses his losing battle at Red Bull Culture Clash.

Michael Dapaah on Capital XTRA Breakfast
Michael Dapaah on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

