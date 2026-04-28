Michael B. Jordan 'shares plans' for future kids

Michael B. Jordan 'shares plans' for future kids. Picture: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most sought-after bachelors in Hollywood, having only really had one public relationship with Lori Harvey. But now he has revealed his plans to have kids, following attending the ‘Swapped’ premiere. So does Michael B. Jordan have a wife?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Michael B. Jordan has had a stellar year, winning an Oscar for his role in Sinners and recently attending the premiere of Swapped with his niece and nephews in tow – but what did he say about having kids? & Does he have a wife?

The 39-year-old is in his prime, having starred in iconic movies including Black Panther and Creed, and coming off the back of the awards success of Sinners.

Fans have always been intrigued about the actor's private life, but he has only ever had one public girlfriend, and that was Lori Harvey; he is currently thought to be single.

Michael B. Jordan with niece and nephew. Picture: Getty Images

Attending the Swapped premiere with his cute niece and nephews, fans naturally are wondering about his own plans for kids.

In an interview with Revolt, Michael shared his happiness at being an uncle, but his hesitancy to have kids of his own.

Michael said: “No, but it’s been awesome having them at an event like this, you know usually they are asleep, or it’s not age-appropriate.”

He continued: “You know they are probably the strongest form of birth control you can get, niece and nephew. It’s like, ‘Oh great, Jamila [his sister], you got them!”

Michael B Jordan’s response to wanting kids of his own and being an uncle is so relatable 😂 pic.twitter.com/emwGfidlCA — REVOLT (@revolttv) April 27, 2026

So, despite him being single and eligible, it doesn’t look like the star has plans to start a family anytime soon!

Fans are finding it hilarious how quickly he shut that idea down.

One fan commented: “He doesn’t want kids? 🫦”

Another said: “He was so deada** 🤣🤣🤣.”