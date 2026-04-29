Everything we know about the Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, & guestlist

Everything we know about the Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, & guestlist. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Gala is known for its iconic guest list, stacked with celebrities, including this year's chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams & Anna Wintour. But when is the Met Gala 2026? & What is the theme? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The Met Gala is back for 2026 with co-chair Beyoncé returning to the carpet after a 10-year hiatus, but with the event fast approaching – what is the date? What is the theme? And who will be attending?

The iconic fashion event is returning this year to the historic Met Museum in New York to celebrate fashion with an evening of glamour and serving looks.

While last year's gala gave us the announcement of Rihanna’s third pregnancy, with baby girl Rocki, what will this year bring?

Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images

What is the theme? & When is it?

Here are all the details.

When is the Met Gala 2026?

Zendaya Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The fashion event of the calendar is fast-approaching after previously announcing its chairs back in December 2025.

The Met Gala will take place on Monday 4th May.

Fans are able to watch the red carpet livestream from 3 pm PST and 9 pm BST.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2026?

Met Gala 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Gala 2026 theme is “Costume Art.”

In simple terms, it’s about treating fashion as a serious art form, showing how clothing connects with painting, sculpture and other works across the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The related Costume Institute exhibition will bring together nearly 400 objects to explore those links and focus on the idea of the “dressed body” as part of art history.

The Gala’s dress code is “Fashion is Art,” so guests are expected to interpret outfits in a more creative, gallery-inspired way rather than just wearing traditional formalwear.

Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

Who is on the guest list for the Vogue Met Gala 2026?

With an exciting list of many confirmed and unconfirmed guests, the night is set to be decked out with stars.

Celebrities that are part of the official committee this year, so will definitely be attending, are: Venus Williams, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Teyana Taylor.

Fans are expecting Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, to be in attendance to support his wife, as well as maybe a first appearance by Blue Ivy, and Serena Williams to support her sister Venus.

We can always hope that the greats of Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Kendall Jenner, who are likely to show because of their previous consistent attendance, but as of right now, we don’t know!