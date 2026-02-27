Megan Thee Stallion joins Moulin Rouge Broadway cast: Who does she play?

Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as a new member of the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge, set to play ‘Zilder’, but who is the character? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Megan Thee Stallion set to star in Moulin Rouge

Megan Thee Stallion is starting an exciting new chapter on Broadway as part of the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, as one of the main characters, Zidler.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ artist is known for her curvaceous figure and upfront lyrics, surging to fame and being one of the leading voices in the female rap scene.

The rapper shared the news on her 32 million Instagram followers on February 26th, shocking fans with the news.

She captioned the post: “Thee hottest news on Broadway.❣️🎩”

She also said: “Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honour, I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace….[I] can't wait for the Hotties (her fans) to see a new side of me."

The star will be taking to the New York stage in March for almost six weeks, debuting on March 24th and closing on May 4th.

Megan is set to take over the role of Harold Zilder, the show choosing to gender-swap the character seemingly for International Women’s Month in the US.

She makes history as the first woman to play the role.

Zilder is the ringmaster in the show, being a main character to the plot, acting as a charismatic host and manager of the cabaret show.

The character is currently being played by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Bob The Drag Queen, who commented under Meg’s announcement post.

He wrote: “Hey Meg. Let's gooooo!!!”

The Broadway show is set to close after 7 years on Broadway, and this casting is an attempt to go out with a ‘spectacular bang’.

Fans are super excited to see this new venture from the star, and can’t wait to see how they adapt the role to suit the ultimate hottie!

One fan commented: “Woooow!!!! 😍😍😍 Love this! Gag the girls and get the TONY!”

Another said: “Megan thee EGOT Stallion. 😍”