Is Megan Thee Stallion in Love Island USA? Picture: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion appeared as a ‘bombshell’ in an episode of Love Island USA – but is the baddie set to join the cast? Is the hottie queen set for a summer of love?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Love Island USA in the 15th episode of the hit series, and as expected, she came to show up and show out!

This season of Love Island USA has attracted global attention because of how drama-filled this season has been.

With couples like Huda and Jeremiah and Ace and Chelley dominating everybody’s social feeds and algorithms around the world, it has been hard to ignore, and now with Megan Thee Stallion appearing, the show is more popular than ever.

Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty Images

Popping into the girls' dressing room, the excitement broke out, but the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper seemed just as excited to be there, the girls squealing and jumping up and down.

She is clearly a big fan of the show and revealed in the diary room what her favourite moment was.

Megan said: “My favourite moment of the season so far, probably would’ve been when Huda sat down and told Nick that she was the mummy!”

Dressed in her now iconic Walmart swim collection, the star looked gorgeous and sat down in front of a dressing table for some girl chat.

She said to the girls: “I feel like you’ve gotta try some s**t that you don’t normally do.

That’s why we’re here, turn up on Love Island! I feel like everybody gotta be open.”

Clearly there to stir the pot, Meg is then introduced to the boys, Ace immediately dropping down to do some push-ups.

They then embarked on a super fun challenge where the Islanders showed off their moves to Megan’s anthems, the boys especially turning out!

Making a hilarious bit of TV, the boys bruk-it-down just as much as the girls, making Megan laugh.