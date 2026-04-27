Why did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson split?

Why did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson split? Picture: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has broken up with her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, accusing her ex of cheating on her. WNBA star Lexie Brown has been dragged into the discourse, but she has since responded. But how long were they together? And what did she say? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Megan Thee Stallion has split from her NBA boyfriend, Klay Thompson, shocking fans, accusing her now-ex of cheating.

The rapper and the basketball star first debuted their romance back in July 2025, after fans spotted the 36-year-old in the back of one of her holiday photos.

Ever since they have been very loved up, Megan often shares photos and videos of intimate moments between the pair, including a viral video of her cooking for his family at Thanksgiving.

Megan & Klay Thompson. Picture: Getty Images

On April 25th the Grammy Winner shared a story to her 32 million Instagram followers, breaking the shock news to fans.

She wrote: “Cheating, had me around our whole family playing house…got 'cold feet”. Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”????”

She continued: “B***h I need a REAL break after this one…bye yall.”

Megan didn’t hold back, alleging that Klay had been seeing another woman at the same time as her.

Megan Thee Stallion's post to Instagram. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @megantheestallion

While this is just her own claimes, Klay has yet to respond to the rumours.

This split comes after the couple had reportedly bought a house together.

Some fans accused the ‘other woman’ of being WNBA star Lexie Brown, after they seemingly unfollowed each other around the same time.

However, the sports star was quick to shut down any involvement.

Megan & Klay Thompson. Picture: Instagram via @megantheestallion

Lexie said: “I’ve seen what’s being said online, and I want to be clear that none of it is true, and I have no involvement in this situation.”

Megan was seen the night after her public post in her role in Moulin Rouge on Broadway.

The star was clearly very emotional as fans flooded her comments and social media with messages of support.

One fan commented: “When i catch you klay Thompson.”

Another said: “We love you Megan! Sending you good vibes and prayers ❤️.”