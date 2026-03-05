Why did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

Transformer star, Megan Fox, has returned to Instagram with a photo dump that has caused her ex-fiancé and baby daddy, MGK, to comment. But why and when did they break up? Here are all the details,

By Shanai Dunglinson

Megan Fox and MGK were one of Hollywood’s most reported-on couples, and now with Megan’s return to Instagram with a racy photoshoot, fans are wondering when the couple split.

The celebrity pair were together for almost five years, after originally meeting back in 2020, on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a crime show they both featured in.

Megan then went on to star in MGK’s music video ‘Bloody Valentine’, soon after they started dating.

The actress played the lead love interest in the video, and the couple quickly developed a connection.

Megan and MGK were known for their heavy PDA red carpet moments and on socials, always showing the world their love for one another.

In 2022, the pair got engaged after the musician proposed with a customised ring featuring two stones.

However, between 2023 and 2024, they had an on-and-off-again dynamic, with headlines about them drinking each other's blood making the rounds.

The 39-year-old then reportedly found information on MGK’s phone that she didn’t like, causing them to split.

The couple then announced they were expecting their first baby together, in November 2024, and Megan gave birth to their child, Saga, in March 2025.

Whilst the status of their relationship was separated, they still fostered a healthy co-parenting relationship.

But now, they have sparked reconciliation rumours following a flirty comment left by MGK.

Megan shared a sexy photoshoot for her return to Instagram, which has sent the internet ablaze, including her ex-fiancé.

He wrote: “Stoked I have your phone number."

So, although it is unclear if they are back together just yet, it seems they still have a healthy dynamic.