Are Maya Jama & Stormzy back together?

Are Maya Jama & Stormzy back together? Picture: alamy

Maya Jama & Stormzy were one of the UK's favourite couples; the ex-boyfriend and girlfriend split back in 2024. But now, fans think they could be dating again, so what have they said? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Maya Jama and Stormzy are one of the UK’s fixations; the rapper and presenter’s relationship has always been a fan favourite, but after a recent clue, fans think they are back together- so is Maya Jama back with Stormzy?

The infamous couple first met over a decade ago, back in 2014, just before the rapper released his iconic song, ‘Shut Up’.

The pair went public back in 2016, Stormzy dropping ‘Birthday Girl’ for his girlfriend at the time, and they didn’t shy away from letting fans in on their relationship with lots of red-carpet appearances and social media posts with each other.

Maya Jama & Stormzy. Picture: Getty Images

However, after almost 5 years together, they split, with rumours circling of infidelity; however, these were never confirmed.

In their time apart, Maya went on to get engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons, later splitting a year after the proposal.

Then came 2023, and Maya and Stormzy rekindled, and the world was overjoyed that their two favourites were back together!

However, after just over a year together, they broke up for the final time, both releasing a joint statement saying it ‘didn’t work’.

Maya Jama & Stormzy. Picture: Getty Images

But fans think that as of September 2026 they could be dropping clues that they could be dating again.

The Love Island host shared an Instagram story singing along to the 33-year-old’s song featuring H.E.R., ‘One Second’.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the two celebs had followed each other back on Instagram as well.

Maya Jama posted an Instagram story singing along to ‘One Second’ by Stormzy 👀 pic.twitter.com/0PtG6i0XLR — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) September 24, 2026

Fans took this shred of evidence and have run with it, assuming that the couple could once again be back together, but Maya has now addressed the rumours.

Replying to a fan's comment under her TikTok, she wrote: “We’ve been friends this whole time I was just appreciating the song. 😂❤️”

So, Maya has cleared up any of the ongoing rumours!