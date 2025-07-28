Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island?

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island? Picture: ITV

Maya Jama returned as Love Island’s host for the 2025 season; however, there are reports she is quitting her role as the show’s host. Is this true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Maya Jama is the much-loved host of the hit reality show Love Island, and this season has been no different, with her taking Islanders like Ben Holbrough, Harry Cooksley and Dejon Noel-Williams head-on, but there are now reports she is quitting the show.

Maya Jama on Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

The star has hosted the show for nine seasons in total since 2023, after taking over from previous presenter Laura Whitmore, who preceded the late Carline Flack.

She has hosted the traditional Love Island UK, as well as its winter seasons, Love Island All Stars, and Love Island Games.So, is it true that she’s leaving?

Is Maya Jama quitting Love Island?

Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Maya has chosen to step down from a show… but it isn’t what it seems.She has quit the show’s spin-off, Love Island Games, and is being replaced by Ariana Madix, who hosts the show’s sister across the pond, Love Island USA.

The US counterpart stepped in for the UK host for a couple of episodes in the Love Island Games’ initial series, so she was the natural choice.

So, whilst she has stepped down from one show, fans can rest assured that she won’t be leaving our screens anytime soon.

Maya has responded to the rumours, though, and isn’t too happy with the misinformation.

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA. Picture: Getty Images

She said in an Instagram story to her 3.2 million followers that the rumours of her quitting the series are untrue.

She said: “I will be hosting Love Island next year & have no plans to leave right now… Fake news is fake news-ing as usual.”

Fans can trust and believe that the Jama will be back again, and hopefully forever!

Love Island will be on at 9 pm on ITVX & ITV2 every night, bar Saturday.