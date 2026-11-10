What is Maya Jama's Netflix deal after quitting Love Island?

What is Maya Jama's Netflix deal after quitting Love Island? Picture: ITV

Maya Jama is moving on from being the Love Island host, ahead of the upcoming Love Island All Stars series. She has teased an exciting Netflix deal following her appearance in ‘The Gentleman’. So why has Maya Jama quit Love Island? & What is her Netflix partnership?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Maya Jama announces she will no longer continue to be a presenter of Love Island

Maya Jama shared news that she was leaving Love Island to pursue an exciting new Netflix deal, following her recent appearance alongside King Kenny on Traitors and The Gentlemen – but why has Maya Jama quit Love Island? & What is Maya Jama’s Netflix partnership?

The British host first started the hit reality show back in 2023, and because of the initial Winter Love Island, and then Love Island All Stars additions, she has hosted nine series in total.

Maya shared a compilation video to her 3.5 million followers, of her highlights on the show with a heartfelt caption.

Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

The post read: “What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had; it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island.”

She has been the face of the show for a while now, and fans are sad to see her go, but after a recent tease, a new exciting opportunity looks like it's just around the corner for the 32-year-old.

Sharing just a day later, Maya teased a ‘new chapter’ with Netflix, a platform on which she recently appeared in through her role as Aisha in The Gentlemen.

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of UK content, said: “She has an infectious energy and an ability to captivate audiences. We adored working with her on ‘The Gentlemen,’ and we’re absolutely delighted for her to be an even bigger part of the Netflix family.”

The deal is reportedly a multi-million-dollar deal set to take the star to international fame, with her also supposedly signing to the same management as huge celebrities, the Kardashians and Idris Elba.

Lots of fans have been drawing comparisons to ex-Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, who also appeared on Traitors, and has had a huge career globally since.

Maya Jama in Netflix's 'The Gentlemen'. Picture: Netflix

Whilst the details remain under wraps for the moment, they are sure to come to light very soon.

One fan commented: “She don’t stop 👏 congrats queen x.”

Another said: “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaa @mayajama said it’s level up season 😮‍💨📈 .. congratulations on another win. 🏆”

Whilst her exact venture is still under wraps, we’re sure an announcement will come soon enough!