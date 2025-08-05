What is Maya Jama’s net worth and how much does she get paid for Love Island?

What is Maya Jama’s net worth and how much does she get paid for Love Island? Picture: Alamy and ITV

Maya Jama is the much-loved host of Love Island, crowning the winners of Love Island 2025 Toni Laites & Cach Mercer, but she is also an entrepreneur and model. How much is she worth, and is Love Island her biggest earner?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Maya Jama has returned as the host of Britain’s biggest reality show, Love Island 2025, making it her ninth season. But as well as the show, she has achieved a lot more in her career, displaying her wealth by sharing the luxurious vacations she goes on via Instagram– but what is her net worth, and how much does she get paid for Love Island?

The star first broke into the industry through radio, which is where she made her name, having viral moments with celebrities like Alesha Dixon, Kurupt FM, and her now ex-boyfriend Stormzy.

Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

Since she has dipped her toe into the world of modelling, she has been on the cover of Vogue twice!

Living the high life with her celebrity boyfriend Ruben Dias, who himself makes a pretty penny as Manchester City FC striker, she shares her luxurious lifestyle on her Instagram with her 3.2 million followers.

So, how much is she really worth?

What is Maya Jama’s net worth?

Maya Jama. Picture: Alamy

Maya Jama makes her money in lots of different ways, as any smart businesswoman does!

As well as her career in front of the camera, she is a business owner and investor.

She owns the skincare company, MIJ Masks, which has been on the rise since its creation in 2021.

The company is said to be worth over £300,000.

Alongside her own company, she is a co-owner and the face of the plant-based milk company, Sproud.

She spoke about her involvement on a podcast with Chunkz, opening up on the product's success, it being recently stocked in a popular coffee-chain Blank Street.

To add even more into the mix, this star also, of course, has multiple brand deals, including a huge extension company, Beauty Works, which The Sun reports was a six-figure deal.

In a huge change, Maya also took over from icon Kate Moss as Rimmel London’s official ambassador, a huge sign of her impact and wealth.

That being said, her net worth is estimated to be £1.83 million.

So, drinks on Maya, we guess!

How much does Maya Jama get paid for Love Island?

The reality-show host took over from Laura Whitmore.

Maya has now done nine seasons, including Love Island Games and All Stars.

She is said to be paid £750,000 per season of Love Island, which is a lot considering the current season of Love Island 2025, she has only appeared four times out of 37 episodes.

This means she would have earned over £6 million from Love Island alone, which is measly in comparison to the 50k given to this year's winner Toni & Cach.

So, this British icon is truly making waves in every single pond she decides to dip her toe in, and we love to see a woman succeeding!