Maya Jama ‘planning move to Manchester’ for boyfriend Ruben Dias

30 July 2025, 14:24

Maya Jama 'planning move to Manchester' for boyfriend Ruben Dias.

Maya Jama has had her fun hosting Love Island 2025, but this London-based media personality is kicking things up a notch with her Manchester City boyfriend, Ruben Dias, and is allegedly moving up North for her man. Here are all the details.

Ruben Dias enjoys time away with Maya Jama

Maya Jama, Love Island host and media personality, has been super loved-up with her footballer boyfriend Ruben Dias over the last few months, and now seems to be taking the relationship to the next step, a year on from her breakup from Stormzy.

Maya and Ruben first hard-launched their relationship after fighting off rumours for ages in May 2025 and have since delivered on giving fans the content that they have been hoping for.

Ruben Dias & Maya Jama
Ruben Dias & Maya Jama. Picture: Instagram via @rubendias

The two have been seen jetting around Europe as the Love Island host remains local to Mallorca and the Manchester City striker is on the Premier League break, making us all jealous.

According to a source that spoke with The Sun, Maya is now taking the relationship even further by ‘planning a move to Manchester’.

The star, who is based in London, is considering splitting her time between the cities to ensure their future in the relationship.

The source said: “'Maya's work, home and friends are in London so she doesn't want to leave there entirely, but is considering going between there and Manchester.'

Maya and Ruben Dias
Maya and Ruben Dias. Picture: Instagram via @mayajama

Maya, 30, and Ruben, 28, have solidified the seriousness of their relationship, which has been Ruben’s intentions from the start, according to the source.

They said: “Ruben made sure from the start that his intentions with Maya were clear; he knows he's struck gold and wants to make sure Maya knows how seriously he feels about her.”

The two definitely seem loved up with each other, and fans are happy for the Love Island host.

One fan commented: “Half of ruben dias’s photo dump being of Maya Jama. i love chalant men.”

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias. Picture: Instagram via @mayajama

