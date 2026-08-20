Mary J Blige reveals regrets about not having children

Mary J Blige reveals regrets about not having children. Picture: Getty Images

Mary J. Blige, known for her many hits over the years such as ‘Family Affair’ & collaboration with George Michael ‘As’, has finally opened up on her thoughts around kids and her own family. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mary J. Blige is one of the 90’s R&B icons with a long-standing career dominating the scene, but for the first time, the artist has opened up about her choice and regrets around not having children.

The 55-year-old has been in many high-profile relationships, being rumoured to have dated the likes of Tupac Shakur and Nas.

While she was married to her ex-husband and music producer, Kendu Issacs, for 15 years, the pair never had kids.

Mary J. Blige & Ex-Husband. Picture: Getty Images

But now, speaking to Michelle Obama on her podcast, she opens up about how she feels about her choice, and how seeing other family members with kids impacted her decision.

She said: “I saw them struggling, them having to get babysitters, them not having a choice no freedom. When you’re younger, those are the choices you make, ‘I don’t want any kids’.”

She continued: “But then, when you get older you get to see how valuable their teenagers are to them. Now it’s like ‘Oh man’ but at the same time it’s like ‘Ehhh’.”

Mary J Blige says sometimes She regrets not having kids because she thought they would restrict her from being free.



“I made that decision while I was younger but now I see how valuable kids are and I regret not having one.” pic.twitter.com/EiV58Rt4EA — Miss R 🍒 (@Msriricole) August 19, 2026

So, whilst Mary has some feelings about not having kids she is clearly not dwelling on it!

One fan commented: “She can still have children. It's not too late.”

Another said: “She can still adopt!”