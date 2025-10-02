Exclusive

Marlon Wayans & Tyriq Withers share favourite part about UK culture

Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers were on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week, talking all-things their latest blockbuster hit ‘Him’. The comedy duo revealed their appreciation for the UK’s sense of humour, and want to take to the stage to give it a go! Here are all the details.

Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers joined us in the studio for Capital XTRA Breakfast this week to talk all-things ‘Him’, their psychological sports thriller, but as well as singing their praises for the movie, they also gave British humour its flowers.

Marlon is obviously a well-established name in the comedy world, with his classic movies ‘White Chicks’ and ‘Scary Movie’ still making people laugh 20 years on.

Tyriq, although a fresher face to the scene, has revealed himself to be quite the comedian in press junkets and interviews, his spirit tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show going viral for his sense of humour.

That being said, both showed their appreciation for the British sense of humour, which lots of non-British people criticise for being too dry.

Marlon said: “I actually want to hit a stage here. I wanna try it, I’m sure to bomb in the UK.”Tyriq added: “And I’mma open for him!”

To which Marlon confirmed: “Oh I’m definitely going to bomb.”

The pair, seemingly joking, would actually make a great comedy duo, despite their new movie taking a more serious tone, and we’re sure a British audience would love them.

Marlon continued: "You guys have a great sense of humour, that’s what I love about coming to the UK. Y’all are some twisted people.”

Tyriq said: “You walk the line perfectly. When you say something funny, and you have an accent, it works.”

‘Him’ is out on the 3rd of October and is set to be one of the best thrillers of this year, and in the celeb pair's own words, a ‘cult classic’.

The 27-year-old actor described the film as: “One of Marlon’s most untethered, dramatic and creative performances. Hypnotic, energetic, ethereal experience, and nothing you’ve seen before.”

You can watch the full interview here, on Global Player, to hear the pair talk more about the behind-the-scenes of the movie and even the iconic ‘White Chicks’.