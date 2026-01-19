Is Marlon Lundgren Garcia in Euphoria season 3?

Is Marlon Lundgren Garcia in Euphoria season 3?
Is Marlon Lundgren Garcia in Euphoria season 3? Picture: Getty Images

Marlon Lundgren Garcia, a famous streamer, has been rumoured to be joining the Euphoria Season 3 cast, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Alexa Demie, whose release date is fast-approaching. But is this true? Here are all the details.

Watch the trailer for Euphoria season 3

Euphoria Season 3’s release date is coming in hot, with iconic cast members returning, as well as some new additions, including Sharon Stone and Rosalía, but is it true that Marlon Lundgren Garcia is joining the Euphoria crew?

The streamer has blown up over the last couple of years, originally moving to the US from his home country, Sweden, to pursue basketball.

He now has over 4 million followers on Instagram, as well as almost 2 million on Twitch.

Marlon Garcie
Marlon Garcie. Picture: Getty Images

Marlon has quickly become a recognisable face, and fans are now wondering if he could be joining the highly-anticipated final series of Euphoria, because of a social media post.

On January 12th, the account @euphorialcentral shared a post with over 8k likes on X claiming the ‘news’ of the Internet star joining the show.

The post read: “TikTok star and basketball player Marlon Lundgren Garcia has joined the cast of ‘Euphoria’ season 3.”

Tweet
Tweet. Picture: Twitter

However, we can reveal that, as much as fans want this to be true, it is fake news.

There is no evidence to suggest he filmed with the show when it was in process back in early 2025.

So, whilst it would have been an exciting addition, despite fans' excitement, Marlon is not in the newest season of Euphoria.

Euphoria
Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

