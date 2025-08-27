Who is Mario’s girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios? Age, job & pregnancy details

27 August 2025, 16:58

Who is Mario's girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios? Age, job & pregnancy details.

Mario has hard-launched his new girlfriend, who is also now his baby mum, the couple expecting a baby – But who is she? And how long have the two been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

R&B legend Mario is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Esmeralda Rios.

The baby mum shared cute snaps of the happy couple on the 26th August, depicting the growing bump.

She captioned the photo: “Whoops….I ate too many brownies.”

This has come as a surprise to fans as nobody knew the star was even in a relationship, let alone going to be a father, but the pair seem happy.

The ‘How Do I Breathe’ singer is yet to share the news to his own social media, and he is currently touring the US.

Mario & Esmerelda. Picture: Instagram via @ess.rios

The singer has always kept his love life private; this relationship is no different.

The pair only posted together as of May this year; her identity was a mystery up until now.

Esmeralda has a rather private life in comparison to Mario, with this announcement set to launch her into stardom.

So, who is Esmeralda Rios? – Here is everything we know.

How old is Mario’s baby mum, Esmeralda Rios?

Mario & Esmeralda. Picture: Getty Images

It is not yet known how old she is.

There are very few details accessible about the star’s girlfriend, her having a private ‘normal life’.

It has been confirmed, though, that she is of Mexican origin.

What job does Mario’s baby-mum, Esmeralda Rios, do?

The Latina beauty has been working as a realtor in California, but it is unclear if she is still working.

The pair were spotted at recently in July where they posed on the red carpet together.

In that picture, she doesn’t have a visible bump, but in the announcement, she did.

So, it is safe to presume that the pregnancy is still in its early stages.

