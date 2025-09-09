Mariah the Scientist ‘responds’ after Young Thug breakup rumours

Mariah the Scientist ‘responds’ after Young Thug breakup rumours. Picture: Getty Images

By Shanai Dunglinson

Mariah The Scientist has spoken out following split rumours amid the Young Thug cheating scandal. A leaked jail phone call exposed the rapper – But what did she have to say? Here are all the details.

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug’s relationship seems to be in jeopardy following a leaked jail phone call between the rapper and another woman, exposing he had been cheating.

The rapper revealed he had cheated on the ‘Burning Blue’ singer just a day before his arrest and imprisonment for two years, during which time Mariah publicly and privately supported him.

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist. Picture: Getty Images

She has since appeared at a concert where she looked particularly emotional when singing ‘Is It a Crime’, when she surprised fans at a Kali Uchis concert on 8th September.

Thugger, following the leak, took to his social media to publicly apologise to the singer.

He said: “My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

DEUSAS! Kali Uchis e Mariah The Scientist juntas ontem performando "It Is A Crime" na "Sincerely, Tour" 💌 pic.twitter.com/6LE8lmK2ZZ — Kali Uchis Brasil (@kaliuchisbrasil) September 8, 2025

Now, Mariah has responded in her own cryptic way, also taking to her social media to validate the claims and have her own say.

Posting on Instagram, to her 3.1 million followers, she shared the lyrics to one of her track, ‘Rainy Days’.

The lyrics, despite being written before the news broke, seem perfectly fitting to the singer’s current situation.

The lyrics read: “Tell me, “Love and hatred doesn’t coexist”. Surely I’ll reply, “That’s what resentment is”. I was naïve ignorant, so much for my innocence now. Love me, leave me, let me down.”

Instagram via @mariahthescientist. Picture: Instagram via @mariahthescientist

She continued on a second post: “I put forth an open heart and I’ve been hurt looking back in retrospect, that ain’t what I deserve. Want it back in blood, and blood I’m going to get and still I pray for love instead of common sense.”

Though cryptic, it seems her feelings are definitely complex about the situation.

Young Thug also tweeted in a cryptic way hours after his initial apology, in which he said: “Chapter ended.”

This suggested a breakup, although no confirmation has come from either artist.