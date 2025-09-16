Mariah The Scientist UK Tour dates & tickets

Mariah The Scientist UK Tour dates & tickets. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Mariah The Scientist has announced a European and UK tour for her ‘Hearts Sold Separately’ album. But when is it? And how do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Mariah The Scientist has announced that she is going on tour, taking her recent release, ‘Hearts Sold Separately’, to Europe and the UK, set to perform in three British locations.

Her fourth and most recent album, with tracks like ‘Is It A Crime’ and ‘Burning Blue’, has solidified the R&B star's place in the industry, taking her to even bigger heights of fame.

Even Rihanna showed her support for Mariah, claiming that ‘Burning Blue’ was her favourite karaoke track.

Mariah The Scientist. Picture: Getty Images

The star recently performed in London at the All Points East festival back in August 2025, and it was clear the British fans don’t play about the star.

So, how do you make sure you don’t miss out on what is set to be a tour to remember?

Here are all the details.

What are the Mariah The Scientist, ‘Hearts Sold Separately’, UK tour dates?

Mariah The Scientist. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Spread Thin’ singer is taking her melodies to the UK next year in what is only her second-ever European tour.

UK Dates

Wednesday 14th January 2026 | Manchester, UK | Manchester Academy

Friday 15th January 2026 | Birmingham, UK | O2 Academy

BirminghamSunday 17th January 2026 | London, UK | O2 Academy Brixton

European Dates

12th January 2025 | Paris, France

20th January 2026 | Utrecht, Netherlands

Hearts Sold Separately Tour. Picture: Instagram via @bcg_magazine

How to get tickets for Mariah The Scientist ‘Hearts Sold Separately’ tour 2026?

Presale tickets are available from 17th September at 10:00 am.

Tickets are on general sale on the 19th of September at 10:00 am.

They are available here.