Mariah The Scientist’s engagement ring from Young Thug & how much it cost

Mariah The Scientist’s engagement ring from Young Thug & how much it cost. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug announced their engagement through a public proposal at their concert. But how much is that big ring on Mariah’s finger? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug are one of hip-hop’s most publicised couples, and now they are engaged, after the rapper’s public proposal, the question of how much that engagement ring is remains.

The proposal took place on December 16th as Young Thug and Mariah took to the Atlanta arena stage as part of his ‘Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends’ concert.

The fans erupted in excitement as a huge banner of ‘Will You Marry Me?’ popped up on the screen as the ‘Burning Blue’ artist was on stage, and Thugger dropped to one knee behind her.

Young Thug proposes to Mariah. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the surprise on her face, Mairah did admit that she had a ‘physic’ feeling that it was going to happen.

The ring that the singer is now wearing on her ring finger is a huge, heavy-looking pink diamond ring.

She showed the new piece of jewellery off proudly, in a video where she could be seen crying tears of joy.

But how much is the ring?

Here are all the details.

How much is Mariah the Scientist’s engagement ring from Young Thug?

Mariah the Scientist's engagement ring. Picture: Getty Images and Socials

Always a fan of pink, Mariah’s ring looks perfect for her.

The ring is massive, and definitely fits the icy theme of the hip-hop world both celebrities subscribe to, always dripped out.

Young Thug surprised the ‘Is It A Crime’ singer with a Maybach and another ring back in November, after they got back together, which was estimated at a whopping $2 million (£1.8 million).

The engagement ring had to pull out all of the stops and consists of an iced-out band with a huge pink diamond in the middle.

Mariah The Scientist shows off birhtday rings from Young Thug. Picture: Getty Images

The ring features an oval-cut diamond and was designed by Atlanta-based jeweller, Jewellery Unlimited.

Whilst they are yet to reveal the exact details and price of the ring, it is estimated to be between a 4 and 5 carat pink diamond.

Based on that, as well as the encrusted band, also using diamonds, it is safe to say the ring is in the millions.

Mariah the scientist shows off her engagement ring after Young Thug proposed to her 💚 💍 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uy5MsIolhz — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) December 17, 2025

One would assume, based on the previous gifted ring, that this one is worth more than $2 million (£1.8 million).

One fan commented: “I know her ring is probably cost more than my whole life.”

Another said: “Get that bag ig...”