Mariah The Scientist breaks silence on engagement to Young Thug

Young Thug got engaged to his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, after a proposal on stage at their concert. But now, the singer has shared her immediate reaction to the proposal. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug are now engaged, following Young Thug’s proposal on stage at their concert, upgrading the singer from girlfriend to fiancée.

The couple have been together since 2021, with a brief split earlier this year, following a leaked jail phone call, leaving the rapper in headlines for cheating.

They resolved their issues, taking their relationship to the next level on December 16th when Thugger dropped to his knee in the Atlanta arena during the ‘Burning Blue’ singer’s performance.

Mariah has since shared her excitement with the engagement, showing off her ring in a video on social media.

In the video, the artist can be seen crying tears of joy shortly after the proposal, with the huge rock on her finger.

She also spoke in an interview straight after, sharing her happiness and revealing she had an inkling a proposal was coming.

Mariah the scientist shows off her engagement ring after Young Thug proposed to her 💚 💍 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uy5MsIolhz — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) December 17, 2025

Mariah said: “If you know me, you know that I have powers, actually, and I actually predicted it earlier in the day….I told him after.”

The singer has recently been seen in interviews expressing her desire to get married and start a family, so it was only a matter of time.

Young Thug shared some pictures of the surprise proposal and captioned the post ‘USneverTHEM’.

Is Mariah the Scientist pregnant?

Following their brief split back in September, the rapper started a pregnancy rumour after a suggestive comment in an interview.

When asked if the couple were going strong he made a confession.

He said: “I just put a baby in her.”

The rapper also suggested that the singer would have a bump on her upcoming European tour in January 2025.

He reportedly said: “[She] may be performing with a baby bump.”

Mariah has also shared her excitement for starting a family and getting married.

However, in an interview with a social media creator just after her proposal, she admitted that she wasn’t quite ready for kids just yet.

When asked when fans could expect a mini Mariah, she shot down the pregnancy rumours.

She said: “Definitely post-wedding vibes.”

So, although it is not believed she is pregnant currently, the couple most definitely have plans to have kids sooner rather than later.