Mariah Carey UK Christmas Tour: Dates, Tickets & Presale

Mariah Carey UK Christmas Tour: Dates, Tickets & Presale. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah Carey has just announced an extra-special Christmas UK tour, heading to London, Manchester and Birmingham. So what are the dates? & How do you get tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Mariah Carey, the ‘All I Want for Christmas’ star, has announced a UK tour, heading to London’s O2 arena, as well as Manchester and Birmingham – but when is she in the UK? & How much are the Mariah Carey tickets?

The music icon rarely graces the UK with her presence, making this tour announcement even more exciting.

The last time she toured the country was in 2019, making it 7 years since British fans have got to see the vocal talents of the star.

Mariah Carey. Picture: Getty Images

So what are the dates? & How do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What are the dates of Mariah Carey’s ‘Christmastime’ 2026 UK tour?

Mariah Carey. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah is performing across three separate dates up-and-down the UK, in the lead-up to the Christmas season.

The shows are set to see the ‘We Belong Together’ singer bring in the festive period with a ‘dazzling production’, celebrating her all-time fan favourites as well as, of course, her Christmas catalogue.

The UK dates are:

Bimingham | November 27th | Utilita Arena

London | November 30th | The O2

Manchester | December 2nd | Co-Op Live

Mariah Carey tour. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

How do you get tickets to Mariah Carey’s UK 2026 tour? & How much are the tickets?

The demand has never been higher for the whistle-tone legendary musician.

Tickets go on sale on September 25th at 10 am.

Fans can sign up for presale sales, which begin on September 24th via Live Nation.

As of right now, the ticket prices have not been revealed.