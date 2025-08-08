Exclusive

Mariah Carey reveals surprising secret talents

Mariah Carey chatted with Manny Norte on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week to discuss her latest single, ‘Sugar Sweet’ featuring Kehlani and Shenseea, but she also exposed some hobbies that you would not expect from the music legend. Here are all the details.

Mariah Carey joined Manny Norte on Capital XTRA Breakfast this week to talk all things ‘Sugar Sweet’, her newest track with none other than Kehlani and Shenseea.

However, Mariah let slip a few things you wouldn’t expect from the glamorous, multi-award-winning artist.

The ‘Obsessed’ singer joined us in the studio and revealed an unexpected hobby that has managed to escape the limelight, which is surprising given how long the star has been in the spotlight.

Mariah Carey. Picture: Getty Images

The pop diva revealed that, amongst her talents with singing, she is also rather talented in the pool.

When asked if she had any secret skills, she revealed she loves swimming, and it’s not just a love but a talent.

When Manny asked what kind of strokes she does, she said: “I’m not really with strokes…I just go into the water.”

Whilst initially it seems leisurely, she continues: “I’ve taught a lot of people that I know, a lot of people that sing with me, to swim.”

Mariah in one of her pools. Picture: Facebook via @mariahcarey

Can you imagine THE Mariah Carey as your swimming instructor! Truly iconic.

Mariah also revealed a secret career path she almost went down.

She said: “I went to beauty school for 500 hours.”So Mariah could’ve been doing your nails and lashes, the more you know!

You can watch the full interview here, on Global Player, where the artist blind ranks her songs and chats about performing for King Charles.