Who is Mamudo Dabo from The Cabins? Instagram, age & career revealed

8 January 2021, 14:28

Looking for a new dating show to keep you entertained during lockdown? Enter, The Cabins.

The Cabins is ITV2's new dating show and people are already hooked.

Lockdown's answer to Love Island, The Cabins sees a group of hopeful singletons date each other, but on one condition - they have to move in together.

One of the stars of the show is Mamudo Dabo, so let's find out a bit more about the footballer on the lookout for love.

How old is Mamudo Dabo?

Mamudo is a 23-year-old footballer from Liverpool, and he stands at 6 ft 6.

"I’ve signed up because it’ll be a great opportunity to meet my match in a more natural way; build up a better connection, without people being around, without the distractions you face on the outside world," says Mamudo.

Mamudo plays football professionally for Tranmere Rovers Football Club in Merseyside, Liverpool, and he also coaches.

According to ITV, Mamudo describes himself as "fun, positive and vibrant" and is looking for a companion to match his energy.

What is Mamudo Dabo's Instagram?

Mamudo Dabo's Instagram is @mamudodabo10, where he currently has over 7,000 followers.

The Cabins star also has his own food page, Mamudo’s Kitchen, on Instagram which launched in 2020.

