Who is Malu Trevejo? Age, net worth, height & Instagram revealed

Who is Malu Trevejo dating and how old is she? Here's everything you need to know.

Malu Trevejo has been in the public eye for a few years now, most recently for being romantically linked to British rapper Central Cee.

The Cuban-born singer lives in Miami, Florida and is known for her singles 'Luna Llena' and 'Hasta Luego' with HRVY.

She has a huge online presence on Instagram and TikTok, with a combined following of over 26 millions, and initially rose to came on the app Musical.ly.

Here's everything you need to know about Malu Trevejo.

How old is Malu Trevejo?

Malu Trevejo was born on October 15, 2002. She is 18-years-old.

Who is Malu Trevejo dating? Does she have a boyfriend?

In May 2021, Malu was linked to London rapper Central Cee. The pair cosied up together on Instagram after rumours had sparked of them spending time together the day before.

However, just one day after confirming their romance with the photo, things were called off between the pair.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malu wrote, "Can't no rapper, singer, actor say they hit!! #FreeClout your welcome," with a kiss face emoji, seemingly aimed at Central Cee.

She added, "I told u I'll get you to a million," implying she had made an agreement with the rapper to boost his following. "Can't play someone who already knows how f*ck boys move".

In October 2020, Malu was filmed kissing lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles. His girlfriend, Drea Celina, was pregnant with his second child at the time.

She is currently thought to be single.

In May 2021, Malu was linked to London rapper Central Cee. Picture: Instagram

Is Malu Trevejo on TikTok and Instagram?

Yes, Malu can be found on Instagram @malutrevejo, where she has never 10 million followers.

Over on TikTok, you can find her @malutrevejo where she has another 16.4 million followers, and over 400 million likes.

How tall is Malu Trevejo?

Malu Trevejo is reportedly 5 ft 4 in, or 163 cm tall.

What is Malu Trevejo's net worth?

Malu Trevejo has an estimated net worth of around $100,000 to $200,000.

Does Malu Trevejo sell merch?

Yes, you can buy Malu Trevejo merchandise at malumerch.com. She sells a range of apparel including hoodies, sweatpants, hats, t-shirts and jewellery.