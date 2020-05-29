Madonna sparks outrage after son David, 14, dances in tribute to George Floyd

The 'Hung Up' singer, 61, has been mocked for sharing a video of her son David dancing to Michael Jackson's 'They Don't Care About Us' in honour of George Floyd.

Madonna has been criticised for sharing a video of her son dancing in tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed back man who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

In the video, the singer's 14-year-old son David Banda can be seen performing a dance routine to Michael Jackson's 'They Don't Care About Us' in their kitchen.

Madonna has been criticised for sharing a video of her teen son dancing to Michael Jackson in response to the tragic death George Floyd. Picture: Getty

"As news of George Floyds brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America," Madonna captioned the video, adding the hashtags #DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.

Floyd's death sparked worldwide outrage after a video showing Officer Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department kneeling on Floyd's neck during an arrest went viral.

However, Madonna's response to the tragedy has been heavily mocked online as users hail it "insensitive" and "out of touch".

One wrote, "Wow. Racism is gone. Thank you girl." Another said, "I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us."

Nobody asked Madonna to weigh in today. Not a soul.



Unforced errors among public figures have been rampant this month. pic.twitter.com/DNOkNCG7at — April (@ReignOfApril) May 29, 2020

Maybe the worst tweet of all time. “ come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.🤣🤣 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 29, 2020

While some even compared the video to Kendall Jenner's viral Pepsi advert which caused major controversy in 2017, others have defended the 'Vogue' hitmaker. Madonna is yet to address the backlash.

Floyd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of forcing a cheque. During the disturbing footage of Floyd's arrest, he can be heard repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" before he died on the roadside.

The event lead to protests in the city and celebrities including John Boyega, 50 Cent, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Campbell and Diddy have all demanded justice for Floyd.