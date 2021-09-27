Machine Gun Kelly gets into physical fight with fan at Louder Than Life

27 September 2021, 12:59

Machine Gun Kelly got physical with a fan after being booed off stage.

A video surfaced of Machine Gun Kelly being booed off stage during his recent performance in Louisville, Kentucky.

Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot beef explained

The star then got violent with a member of the crowd at the 'Louder than Life' festival.

Video's of the festival went viral after Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be booed off of the stage during his performance.

Whilst no reason for the reaction has been given, it's rumoured that unhappy Slipknot fans were making their feelings known.

Video's showed the star being booed off stage
Video's showed the star being booed off stage. Picture: Getty

The 31 year old threw shots at the band whilst on stage at Riot Fest, who were also performing.

He previously mocked the bands signature mask wearing, saying: "Hey, you want to know what I'm really happy not doing?"

Continuing: "Being 50 f**king years old and wearing a mask on a f**king stage...".

The band are known for wearing masks
The band are known for wearing masks. Picture: Getty

He went on to mock the band saying: "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks."

The artists have previously publicly come for each other, with messages being exposed about the musicians working with each other.

In the exchange, MGK deemed he didn't want to work with the band because their verse was "really bad.".

The drama at the 'Louder than Life' festival didn't end with the booing, MGK proceeded to get violent with fans.

Video's were shared on social media of the star in the crowd, throwing punches.

The star recently hit headlines for his altercation with Conor McGregor at the VMA's where punches were also exchanged.

The star has yet to speak out on the physical altercation - however claims there were "20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Ja Rule VS Fat Joe, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West

Musk says the pair are "semi-separated".

Are Elon Musk and Grimes separated?

50 shared his feelings on the challenge

50 Cent has responded to T.I challenging him to a Verzuz battle

50 Cent

Trending

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline: Dating rumours, photos & more

The Weeknd

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?

What song will Anthony Joshua use for his ring walk before Oleksandr Usyk fight?