Machine Gun Kelly gets into physical fight with fan at Louder Than Life

Machine Gun Kelly got physical with a fan after being booed off stage.

A video surfaced of Machine Gun Kelly being booed off stage during his recent performance in Louisville, Kentucky.

The star then got violent with a member of the crowd at the 'Louder than Life' festival.

Video's of the festival went viral after Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be booed off of the stage during his performance.

Whilst no reason for the reaction has been given, it's rumoured that unhappy Slipknot fans were making their feelings known.

Video's showed the star being booed off stage. Picture: Getty

The 31 year old threw shots at the band whilst on stage at Riot Fest, who were also performing.

He previously mocked the bands signature mask wearing, saying: "Hey, you want to know what I'm really happy not doing?"

Continuing: "Being 50 f**king years old and wearing a mask on a f**king stage...".

The band are known for wearing masks. Picture: Getty

He went on to mock the band saying: "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks."

The artists have previously publicly come for each other, with messages being exposed about the musicians working with each other.

In the exchange, MGK deemed he didn't want to work with the band because their verse was "really bad.".

basically, your verse was really bad.

respectfully, i was just telling you to rewrite it because it was really bad.

respectfully. 😕

but let’s do a britney spears song cover together 🤘🏼 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 21, 2021

The drama at the 'Louder than Life' festival didn't end with the booing, MGK proceeded to get violent with fans.

Video's were shared on social media of the star in the crowd, throwing punches.

Yesterday at Louder The Life Festival Machine Gun Kelly appears to have gotten in to an altercation with a fan after being booed by the crowd.



📽️: Tyler Oakes on YT pic.twitter.com/bPpqV2RlHd — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) September 26, 2021

The star recently hit headlines for his altercation with Conor McGregor at the VMA's where punches were also exchanged.

The star has yet to speak out on the physical altercation - however claims there were "20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones.".