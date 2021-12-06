Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox inseparable after chaining themselves together with nails set

6 December 2021, 12:11 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 12:13

Hollywood's new hot couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen rocking chained nails at the launch of the rapper's new unisex nail varnish line UN/DN LAQR

Last weekend, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen connected by each other nails at the launch rapper's unisex nail polish launch of UN/DN LAQR in West Hollywood.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Sporting matching black outfits, the couple showed off their unusual chained nails which posing together for the paparazzi at the launch.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event. Picture: Getty

The couple's nail artist Brittney Boyce, spoke out on her Instagram about the pair's matching nail look saying:

"After the nails were dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together".

"They like to match … it's their thing" she told Page Six back in May.

"He’s one of my favourite clients. I get a lot of people that just ask me, ‘What’s in?’ and then I tell them and then we do it. But for him, I really have to think ahead, because he is so artistic and he has so many great ideas" she continues.

"It’s just really nice to have someone that pushes me beyond, that I can be more edgy and creative with".

In a recent appearance he made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he suffered a bruised coccyx after trying to impress Megan Fox.

"Travis Barker got me this… he got me a knife that had an engravement from the new album on it" he said.

"And I was like, ah, check this out... this is sick, and I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand. You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at Megan and I was like ‘Check this out, and then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been dating for over a year. Earlier this month, the couple were spotted out with all of their children as they enjoyed a family vacation in Greece strolling down the busy sidewalk as they went shopping in Thessaloniki with their kids and family.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Picture: Getty

