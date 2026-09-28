Mabel reveals she had a baby with Preye Crooks

Mabel reveals she had a baby with Preye Crooks. Picture: Getty Images

Singer Mabel McVey has revealed she has had a secret pregnancy and given birth to her first child with her boyfriend and baby daddy, Preye Crooks!

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Mabel welcomes her beautiful baby into the world with a pregnancy montage

Singer Mabel has shared news that she has had a secret pregnancy and given birth to a beautiful baby with her husband, Preye Crooks.

The couple first started dating back in 2021, after meeting through work, keeping their relationship relatively private.

Preye proposed to the ‘Finders Keepers’ singer in 2024, and the two got married in a lavish ceremony in 2025.The newlyweds opened up their wedding to Vogue, giving fans a deeper look at the couple and what their celebration looked like.

Mabel & Preye Crooks. Picture: Getty Images

But now, after clearing her social media, Mabel has shared the news that the couple has privately welcomed a baby!

On September 28th, she shared a sweet montage video showing snapshots from her pregnancy journey, as well as intimate clips of the new mum with her baby.

While the 30-year-old kept her pregnancy under wraps, she did appear at the BRIT Awards earlier this year, and she would presumably have been pregnant at the time.

It is the couple's first child, and the love the family has for the new addition can be felt through the video.

Mabel & Preye Crooks. Picture: Getty Images

Few details are known about the new arrival, like the date of birth and gender, but with the recent post, we can only hope that Mabel and Preye will be more public with this exciting new chapter.

Fans are overjoyed for the couple.

One fan commented: “Big congratulations to you and @preyecrooks! Massive milestone. 🙏🏾❤️”

Another said: “MABEL!!! Congratulations my girl!!! Some of us have been here since the EP days and literally watched you achieve such incredible things! It’s an honour to be here on this amazing chapter with you. ❤️❤️”