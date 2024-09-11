Emily in Paris’ Lucien Laviscount and all his random TV roles and connections

Picture: Getty Images / BBC

By Anna Suffolk

What other TV shows has Alfie from Emily in Paris been in? From Waterloo Road to Big Brother to Scream Queens, here’s all the random TV and movie roles he’s been in.

Lucien Laviscount is a very familiar face in Netflix's feel-good show Emily in Paris, where he plays Alfie, Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) on-off love interest.

The 32-year-old British actor might be a new face for an international audience, however fans from the UK are sure to recognise him from his prior roles in the likes of Waterloo Road and Coronation Street, as well as a stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

So, what TV shows has Lucien Laviscount been in before Emily in Paris and was he in Waterloo Road? Here's everything you need to know.

Lucien Laviscount is an actor known for his role as Alfie in Emily in Paris. Picture: Getty

Was Lucien Laviscount in Waterloo Road and who did he play?

Laviscount played Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road. Picture: BBC

From 2010 to 2011, Lucien Laviscount played pupil Jonah Kirby in British drama series Waterloo Road.

He only appeared in Series 6, however became a fan-favourite due to his quick-witted remarks and having a secret love affair with Spanish teacher Francesca 'Cesca' Montoya.

Prior to his role in Waterloo Road, Laviscount played Jake Briggs in Grange Hill and Ben Richardson in Coronation Street.

Was Lucien Laviscount in Scream Queens with Glen Powell?

Lucien Laviscount (L) and Glen Powell starred in Scream Queens together. Picture: Getty

Lucien Laviscount and rising Hollywood star Glen Powell starred together in the 2015 comedy-horror show Scream Queens as members of the Dickie Dollar Scholars.

Laviscount played Earl Grey and Powell played Chad Radwell, members of Wallace University. The FOX show also starred actors Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande and Nick Jonas to name a few.

Glen Powell has gone on to become a Hollywood starlet, having appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You with Sydney Sweeney in the past year.

What other movies & TV shows has Lucien Laviscount been in?

Despite Emily in Paris propelling Lucien Laviscount to worldwide stardom, the British actor has been in a wide range of television shows and films before this role.

Here is a few notable roles in Lucien Laviscount's filmography:

Grange Hill (2007-2008)

Coronation Street (2009)

Waterloo Road (2010-2011)

Skins (2013)

Scream Queens (2015)

Katy Keene (2020)

Emily in Paris (2021 - present)

Peacock (2022)

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

Was Lucien Laviscount in Celebrity Big Brother?

Lucien Laviscount also appeared in Series 8 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, where he placed 5th.

He developed a showmance with Kerry Katona inside the Big Brother house, and dated for a few months after leaving the house.

Since then, he has been linked with the likes of Shakira and Jesy Nelson.