Love Island’s worst kisser set to be in final? Billykiss Azeez reveals unpopular opinion

Love Island’s Billykiss Azeez exclusively revealed who she would rank the worst kisser in the Villa, and it is not who you would expect! From Dejon Noel-Williams, Harry Cooksley, and Giorgio Russo, who’s she picking? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island’s Billykiss Azeez sat down with Capital XTRA to spill the tea on her Love Island finale hopefuls between Dejon Noel-Williams, Meg Moore, Shakira Khan, and more, as well as addressing the infamous kissing challenge.

The star let us in on THAT challenge, which left her the lowest ranking kisser by the boys, and we gave her the power back, allowing her to rank them back.

The Irish bombshell rocked up to Mallorca in episode 20, leaving in episode 39, gracing our screens for just over two weeks, making her presence known.

Speaking exclusively with XTRA, she revealed her unpopular pick for worst kisser, as let’s just say, he’s kissed a lot of the girls!

When asked who her least favourite kisser was, she said: “That’s a good question. I would say the worst kiss was probably…..It was Conor.”

She added: “I know everyone says he’s a good kisser, but I didn’t feel like he was a good kisser, so that’s just my opinion.”

A shocking revelation, to say the least, as fellow Irish Islander Conor Phillips has been busy kissing all over the villa.

Having, what appeared to viewers, as a certain pull with the girls, he has kissed a fair few bombshells, including Megan Forte-Clarke, Shakira Khan, and even Yasmin Pettet.

Conor is one of the hopefuls for the finals, coupled with one of his OG romances with Megan Forte-Clarke, and fans are certain they will be a top-ranking couple.

Billykiss also cleared up all of the rumours surrounding her alleged ex-boyfriend, ex-Islander Dami Hope, as well as a lot more so make sure to check the interview out here.