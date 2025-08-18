What happened at the Love Island Reunion 2025?

All the pictures from Love Island UK’s reunion 2025, as well as all the new romances that have popped up among the season 12 cast. Did Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites reunite? Did Shakira Khan show face? When did it happen? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025 had its ‘reunion’ and it didn’t come without its drama, with Islanders like Dejon Noel-Williams, Shakira Khan, and Harry Cooksley all showing face.

Almost the entire cast of the series showed up, with Harrison Solomon, Sophie Lee, and Ben Holbrough noticeably missing.

The star-studded event was unfortunately not televised, but thanks to the social-media pages of the Islanders, fans had a front-row seat to the action.

With certain relationships deteriorating from the end of the show, some new connections have blossomed.

So – what happened?

Who was at the Love Island Reunion?

Love Island's Big 3. Picture: Instagram via @jamierhodes @jjprexclusive

Everyone's favourites, Shakira Khan, Yasmin Pettet, and winner Toni Laites, all were present at the event, with their men in tow!

The couple went full glam for the event, with Toni especially looking ready for a red-carpet event.

As well as the nation's favourites, Casa Girls and bombshells alike strutted into the reunion.

This comes after speculation surrounding the season having a reunion, with fans highly anticipating the return of the Islanders.

Meg confirmed earlier this week, exclusively to Capital XTRA, that the event was going to take place on the 14th of August, but she didn't tell us if the night was going to end in Tape!

Frienships. Picture: Instagram via @laurenwood & @andradapop

The divide between the girls, although not frosty, was definitely evident.

In the left picture, you can see one side consisting of Meg Moore, Megan Forte-Clarke, Lauren Wood, and Helena Ford re-establishing their strong connection.

In the right picture, you can see Yasmin Pettet, Alima Gagio, and Andrada Pop, friendships that we didn't get to see too much on screen, as Alima was gone by the time Andrada rocked up to Casa.

The girls have obviously got close since the villa ended; however, viewers did get to see Yasmin show emotion for the first time on the show when Alima was dumped, so it's good to see the girls back together.

Love Island Reunion. Picture: Instagram via @shakirakhan @dejonnoelwilliams @ tyisherwooc

Shakira posted a picture, surprisingly with some of the girls her partner Harry had previously been linked to. Pictured on the far left, Emma Munro, Harry's ex-girlfriend and Casa connection, Rheo Parnell.

The three make an unlikely grouping, but Shakira's clearly not insecure about her connection, Harry seemingly cleaning his act-up post-villa.

Harry and Dejon, though, are a friendship that doesn't seem to be going anywhere, the besties linking up to share that they are still going strong!

And of course, who can forget the Casa Boys that made their impression, Boris Vidovic took a snap with his two finalist Islanders, showing that the Casa bond doesn't stop.

In terms of new romances...there might be a couple popping up.

Caprice Alexander and Shea Mannings appear to be comfy after initially posting together on TikTok, with Shea appearing in one of the bombshells' daily vlogs, although not giving much Reunion content, suggesting perhaps they aren't as friendly.

Remell and Andrada. Picture: Instagram via @remellgains

They also made a cutesy TikTok looking very coupley, with one fan commenting: "They look way better together than anyone else."

But also, Remell Mullins looked loved-up with bombshell Andrada Pop, giving fans some teasy content during the reunion.

They were pictured posing for pictures together, as well as Andrada posting a flirty TikTok with the bombshell.

Notably, Lauren Wood was alone with no Harrison Solomon by her side.

Whilst they are supposedly still together, the football player was at a club appearance in Nottingham.

Fans did get somewhat of a Toni & Harrison reunion, though...thanks to the secret mission at his club meet and greet.

In the picture, the fan can be seen sneakily displaying a smiling picture of Toni, which Harrison clearly missed.

So, whilst it was disappointing that the Love Island reunion wasn't televised, we did get some nice insights into the Islanders' dynamics and relationships.

We just can't wait to see what they get up to next!