Love Island’s Yasmin confirms split from Jamie and addresses ‘cheating’ rumours

Love Island’s Yasmin confirms split from Jamie and addresses ‘cheating’ rumours. Picture: ITV Press and Alamy

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have confirmed their breakup, after the NTAs scandal involving The Traitors, Freddie Fraser- But what actually happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island 2025's first couple have broken up, as Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have announced their split, following cheating rumours beginning to swirl after their appearance at the NTAs earlier this month.

The couple, who came third in the show’s finale, were thrown into hot water following a report by The Sun that the Persian bombshell had been caught sneaking off with fellow reality star from The Traitors, Freddie Fraser.

It was reported that on the evening of the National Television Awards, September 10th, Yas had been seen holding hands with the 21-year-old, before sneaking off to a more private area, leaving Jamie alone.

Yasmin Petett & Jamie Rhodes at NTAs. Picture: Getty Images

However, both the Islanders have cleared the rumours up and told the story from their perspectives.

On the 15th September, both posted similar videos to their TikTok, in a candid style to address the drama.

Both confirmed that they had, in fact, separated amicably prior to the awards show, posing with each other on the red carpet as a symbol of the love and respect they have for each other and their experience on the show.

Yas cleared up the reports of her being seen with Freddie, stating they were false and that he wasn’t even her type.

Yas & Jamie on Love Island. Picture: ITV

She said: “Me and Freddie Fraser are just friends, I think it’s obvious he is a fan of the ‘Big Three’. I loved watching Traitors.”

The ‘Big Three’, of course referring to the season’s favourites Yasmin, Toni Laites, and Shakira Khan.

She continued: “Don’t get me wrong, I was talking in his ear, but you know, let me have a gossip!”

In reference to the video she posted the morning after the celebrations, in which she said she had been drinking and had a fun night that she ‘can’t remember’, she said that she went to a gay club with some friends, and that was the reason for her lack of memory, her having no clue about the rumours at the time of posting.

Jamie, on the other hand, said: “Just before the NTAs, me and Yasmin had a chat and decided that it was going to be best for us to go in separate directions.”

He also said: “But we didn’t fall out and we’re still going to choose to remain friends.”

So, a somewhat wholesome end to a sad story of the first breakup from the Love Island series, but at least there was no drama involved in the split!

Fans are upset with the news, but ultimately happy for both of the Islanders individually.The ‘Big Three’ were in the comments of both videos, making fun of the snowballed situation.

Shakria commented: “Who are these sources ketchup and hp 😫😫😫.”

Meanwhile, Toni joked: “Why did no one report on us holding hands at the NTA’s.”