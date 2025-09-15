Have Love Island’s Yasmin and Jamie split?

Have Love Island’s Yasmin and Jamie split? Picture: Getty Images, Alamy & Instagram

Love Island 2025’s Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes have seemingly split following their appearance at the National Television Awards, after the bombshell was seen with Traitors star, Freddie Fraser. But what exactly happened? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island finalists, Yasmin Petett and Jamie Rhodes, have reportedly split following their appearance on the NTAs red carpet, and The Traitors star, Freddie Fraser, is rumoured to be the reason.

The couple who came third in this year’s finale back in August have apparently called it quits after the bombshell was seen looking cosy with a Traitors cast member at the awards show in London.

Yasmin has made few public appearances after the show’s finish, whilst Jamie has made quite the impression with his daily vlogs, in which his partner failed to appear.

Yasmin & Jamie at NTAs. Picture: Getty Images

Fans were beginning to grow suspicious, but now the suspicions have come to a head after insider reports of a clear break between the couple.

The NTAs on the 10th September saw the reality show get beaten out by I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, but the evening also saw a whole lot more drama.

The Sun reported that they saw Yasmin holding hands with Freddie, when she allegedly said: “We need to go somewhere private, no one can see.”

Yas & Jasmin at Love Island Reunion. Picture: Instagram via@jamierhodes

They then left, and Jamie was spotted outside of the event, after it had finished, frantically calling and asking around for Yas.

He reportedly said: “She f****d off.”This seems to be confirmation of a rift between the pair, but neither of the Islanders has confirmed the reports just yet.

The morning after the awards show, Yas posted to her TikTok, in a candid video where she expressed how much fun she had had the night before, so much so that she said she ‘can’t remember’ most of the night. This fuelled the rumours even more.

Love Island's Yasmin can't remember the NTAs

Whilst they both still have at least one picture of the other on their pages, fans are convinced it is over for the pair.

This would make them the first public split between the serious couples from the series this year.One fan commented: “Streets are saying Yas and Jamie are done? my shaylaaaaass.”

Another said: “Not Yas and Jamie being the first couple to break up from the big three omg.”

However, these are just rumors so far as fans wait for confirmation from the couple themselves.