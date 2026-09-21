Is Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow dating Central Cee?

Is Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow dating Central Cee? Picture: Getty Images

Love Island UK 2026’s contestant Yasmin Hadlow, who left the show with Tommy Stagg, has been linked to both Lorenzo Alessi and rapper Central Cee. So when did Love Island’s Yasmin & Tommy split? Who is Central Cee’s girlfriend? & How old are they?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island 2026 brought us cast members Lorenzo Alessi, Julia Majchrzak and Mara Pirez but the bombshell, Yasmin Hadlow, has been making headlines after an A-list connection to Central Cee – so, is Love Island’s Yasmin dating Central Cee? When did Yas and Tommy Stagg split?

The Islander made an impression on the show, often being compared to Sabrina Carpenter because of her petite frame and luscious hair, originally leaving the show with Tommy.

The pair first met in Casa Amor, with Yas leaving behind the winner of the show, Lorenzo, but it wasn’t meant to be for the love hopefuls.

Yasmin & Tommy. Picture: ITV

When we had them on Capital XTRA the couple were looking forward to life outside the villa, Yasmin said: “I’m excited for us; we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

However, the couple split weeks after their exit from the show, with the Kent Islander claiming their lives just weren’t aligning on the outside.

But now, it seems that Yasmin could have already moved on to an unexpected connection with UK rapper Central Cee.

Yasmin & Central Cee. Picture: Getty Images

Speaking on the red carpet at the NTAs, Yasmin responded to the rumours, and said: “No comment. Watch this space.”

This comes after the ‘Sprinter’ rapper named the Love Island star as his ‘celebrity crush’ in an interview.

Some fans speculated that Tommy and Yas’ split had something to do with the Central Cee dating rumours; however, this was never confirmed by either of the ex-Islanders.

Central Cee Says His Celebrity Crush Is Yasmine From Love Island pic.twitter.com/PVx8epkYab — UKHipHopdaily (@UKHipHopDaily) August 22, 2026

The Sun has reported that the 23-year-old has been spotted on a date with Cench, which suggests this could be the Islander’s newest relationship.

Whilst no official photos have come out just yet of Yas and the music star, fans think she has been dropping clues in her social posts.

She was seen at one of his private parties, after eagle-eyed fans caught her on a party-goer's Instagram story, sitting close to Cench.

As of right now, it definitely seems the pair are dating, but whether a relationship comes out of it is still undecided.