Who has won Love Island? All winners in order including Toni & Cach

Who has won Love Island? From 2025 winners Toni & Cach to Jess & Sammy, all winners in order. Picture: ITV

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have just won 50K as the winners of Love Island 2025, but who came before them? Reflect upon the last winners of the much-loved reality show that you have already forgotten.

Toni and Cach win Love Island 2025

Love Island 2025 has come to a close, announcing Toni Laites & Cach Mercer as its winners, with Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley and Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes as runners up.

The show has now officially been going for 12 seasons, all the way from 2015, making this year its 10-year anniversary!

It has hooked viewers across the nation and the globe, iconic clips of much-loved Islanders like Amber Rose-Gill, Anton Danyluk, and Adam Collard forever making the show famous with their moments on the show.

The franchise has been so popular that it has had two spin-off shows, Love Island All Stars and Love Island Games, as well as its international counterparts with American, Albanian, Australian, and Canadian shows. In total, there are over 20 versions of the show!

But amongst all of these different iconic characters, it’s really hard to remember who actually one each season, so here is an in-depth look!

Love Island 2025, Series 12 winners – Toni Laites & Cach Mercer

Toni and Cach are the show’s latest winners.

They are both unlikely winners, with Toni being American and Cach being a Casa Amor boy, who are usually short-lived on the show.

But they beat the odds and became fan-favourites as individuals, being voted favourite boy and favourite girl separately, so together they were unstoppable!Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley came second, and Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes came third.

Love Island: All Stars 2025, Series 2 winners – Gabby Allen & Casey O’Gorman

Casey and Gabby were loved-up from the moment they walked into the villa.

Casey had returned for his third stint on the show, and Gabby returned as an ex-winner with her ex Marcel Somerville also in the villa!

They won the nation over with their chemistry and won themselves the 50K prize, but split shortly after.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish came second, with Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard in third.

Love Island 2024, Series 11 winners – Mimi Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan

As the first ever black-couple to win Love Island, this pair made history.Battling it out in a season of favourites, these two had quite the journey.

Josh had always been certain about his connection with Mimi, whilst she had her iconic awkward moment crawling on the terrace for a no-show Ayo Odukoya.

They are no longer together; Josh is now dating R&B singer Jaz Karis.Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davie came second, and Matilda Draper and Sean Stone came third.

Love Island: All Stars 2024, Series 1- Molly Smith and Tom Clare

In the first ever season of All Stars, things started out awkward, as Molly arrived to the unexpected presence of her ex-boyfriend and ex-Island Callum Jones, after a fresh break-up!

The exes had a rocky journey, but she eventually found her knight in shining armour in the form of Series 9’s Tom Clare.

The two won the nation's heart over, and they are still together now!

Callum Jones and Jess Gale came in second, and Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper came in third.

Love Island 2023, Series 10 winners – Sammy Root and Jess Harding

Probably the most unexpected and dare we say unpopular winners ever are Jess and Sammy.

They shared a very, very rocky journey with Sammy, known for having a wandering eye, it peaking in a Casa Amor moment which left Jess standing alone.

The pair did make it to the end with a clear spark and Jess was very much loved-up, but they had a tough final with fan favourites close on their heels, which is why fans were so surprised with the win.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki came second, with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde in third.

Love Island 2023, Series 9 winners – Kai Fagan & Sanam Harrinanan

These two were part of the last Winter Love Island and are now officially married!

They were star-crossed winners from the moment they met however, Casa Amor put them both through their paces with both of their heads turning.

However, they made it back together and were the nation's clear winners.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall came second, with Samie Elishi and Tom Clare in third.

Love Island 2022, Series 8 winners – Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Sun Cülcüloğlu

One of the most iconic couples in Love Island history came in the form of the drama of Ekin-Su and Davide.

TV gold from the most iconic moments, these two had no moment of peace.

Always serving up arguments and passion, they quickly became reality TV icons, and it was the will-they-won’t-they storyline that kept the country on their side.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came second, with Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack in third.

Love Island 2021, Series 7 winners – Liam Reardon and Millie Court

This couple, who are still together and stronger than ever, kept the nation on its toes.

Whilst initially Liam seemed a bit insincere, it became clear they really liked each other.

Despite breaking up in 2022, they then got back together in 2023 and are still together!

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran came second, with Faye Winter and Teddy Soared in third.

Love Island 2020, Series 6 winners – Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Finley and Paige were the first winners of the show's spin-off, Winter Love Island.

When they first met on Day 5, they had a spark and stayed together the whole series.

They were together for 3 years after the villa, looking like soulmates, but sadly broke up in 2023.

Luke Trotman and Siânnise Fudge came second and Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott came third.

Love Island 2019, Series 5 winners – Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

The winners of the most iconic Love Island series in its history were a last-minute connection.Amber had been a fan favourite the whole way through, without finding her own love connection.

She had a brief connection with island Michael Griffiths, but Casa Amor swiftly broke them up.

She was single for most of her time in the villa, but when Greg walked in in the last two weeks, they coupled up, much to the country’s delight.

They swiftly broke up after winning, though.Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury came in second, and India Reynolds and Ovie Soko came third.

Love Island 2018, Series 4 winners – Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

These two are one of the most recognisable Love Island couples, with them being together as OG’s on day 1, it was clear they took a liking to each other.

They were well-suited, both being from Essex and Kent, and having similar demeanours, the nation gave in to their charm.

They were together for a little bit, leaving the season, but ultimately broke up just six months after.

Love Island 2017, Series 3 winners, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Arguably, the couple that made the show blow up to its fame, Kem and Amber, were an instantly well-suited pair.

Another set of day 1s, these two instantly coupled up and verbalised how much they were attracted to each other.

Kem and Amber are now both super successful in their own right, but unfortunately, separated just four months after the final.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt came second with Olivia Atwood and Chris Hughes in third.

Love Island 2016, Series 2 winners, Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

These soulmates are married and have a small little family now, after finding love on the show.

Cara and Nathan redefined what reality TV can do for a relationship, and they quickly had the nation blushing along with them.

Another OG couple that survived the odds!

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland came second with Kady McDermott and Scott Thomas in third.

Love Island 2015, Series 1 winners, Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

The first-ever winners of Love Island!

These two were an unlikely pairing as Jess had been the one with the wandering eye this time!

But as the first winners, they set the tone for what was to come.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark came first, and Lauren Richardson and Josh Ritchie came third.

So, who knew the show had this many winners!

From 2015 until time has flown by, each couple has had their own drama-filled storyline, but we can only hope that the show continues to introduce soulmates not just in the UK but across the globe in all its spin-offs.

As we say goodbye to the latest season, All Stars series 3 is on the horizon.