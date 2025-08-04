Who won Love Island Summer Series 2025?

Who won Love Island Summer Series 2025? Picture: ITV

Love Island Series 12 has come to an end, after delivering eight weeks of drama-filled entertainment, with Islanders like Dejon Noel-Williams, Shakira Khan, and Toni Laites stirring up debate amongst viewers. So who has won the series, and more importantly, that 50K cash prize?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025’s final premiered on the 4th August, crowning the newest winners of the franchise Toni Laites and Cach Mercer.

The eight-week extravaganza delivered viewers new fan-favourites in the form of Shakira Khan, Toni Laites, and Yasmin Pettet, who all made it to the final four.

The show saw the most unpredictable final in its history, with the only couple to make it official as boyfriend and girlfriend, Meg Morre and Dejon Noel-Williams, being eliminated just before the final.

So, where did everyone finish?

Who are the Love Island winners 2025 & all the finalists in order?

Love Island 2025 finalists. Picture: ITV

Toni Laites & Cach Mercer were announced as the winners of Love Island after winning the public over.

Shakira Khan & Harry Cooksley came second

Yasmin Pettet & Jamie Rhodes came third

Angel Swift & Ty Isherwood came fourth

After trials and tribulations, the couple made it all the way to the end and successfully bagged the prize money of 50k.

This season has been a pleasure to watch over the past eight weeks, but we are just holding out for the newly announced Love Island All Stars in the spring!