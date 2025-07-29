Which Love Island USA series 6 couples are still together?

Which Love Island USA series 6 couples are still together?

Love Island USA’s Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig have reportedly broken up following the premiere of their new reality show, Beyond the Villa, with co-stars Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, Serena Page, and Kordell Beckham. But who is actually still together?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island USA 2024 starred Jana Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, and Kordell Beckham, propelling the show to global fame, and is unofficially ranked one of the best seasons of the series ever!

So much so that the most popular cast members were given a spin-off show, Beyond the Villa, a reality show taking a deeper look at their private love and social lives, and just two weeks after its premiere, one of the leading couples has broken up.

Love Island Series 6. Picture: Getty Images

The cast's original season went viral on social media, with Kenny and JaNa’s Casa Amor blowout and reconciliation being one of the top-viewed moments of the series – so why have they broken up? And out of Leah & Miguel and Serena & Kordell, who is still together?

Why did Love Island USA’s JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez break up?

Reports broke on the 27th July that Kenny and Jana had broken up following being seen just the night before at YouTuber David Dobrik’s party.

Kenny and JaNa. Picture: Instagram via @kennyrodriguez

Whilst some outlets are reporting that they have both deleted each other off of Instagram, Kenny still follows the Love Island star and still has pictures of her up, although he did remove her name from his bio.

Not only has JaNa scrubbed her Instagram clean of him, other than paid brand deals, she has unfollowed him. The Series 6 cast have clearly picked a side, the majority also unfollowed Kenny.

There is no confirmed reason as to why they have broken up, however there have been rumours beginning to swirl accusing the Islander of cheating.

A video was posted by reality-star Harry Jowsey the night of the party, where the couple were seen slow-dancing; however, some fans have accused him of looking disinterested him checking his phone at one point.

The fanbase is quick to also declare sides in the break-up, fellow co-star Leah Kateb, commenting under a fan's comment that said: “Leah my queen tell jana we don’t play about her, we love her.”To which Leah responded: “We don’t either.”

Kenny has lost almost 10k followers following the break-up news, him dropping from 806k Instagram followers to 797k followers practically overnight, and it’s still predicted to go down.But what about the other couples?

Are Love Island USA’s Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi still together?

Leah & Miguel. Picture: Instagram via @leahkateb

Leah and Miguel finished as runners-up of the 2024 show, quickly capturing the attention of fans.

The two had a rocky journey in the villa, but by the reunion episode confirmed that they had made it official, Miguel asking Leah to be his girlfriend.

Whilst the Persian Islander lives in the US, the British Islander still lives in London, but they have battled against the odds.

They are still together, and have actually just celebrated their 1-year anniversary, jetting off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate.

Fans love them, and in promotion for their spin-off show Beyond The Villa, the cast unanimously voted them as the most likely to get married first, with them calling each other soulmates.

Are Love Island USA’s Serena Page and Kordell Beckham still together?

Serena and Kordell were the winners of Series 7.

Much like Jana and Kenny, their most iconic moment on the show was their fallout from Casa Amor following Kenny bringing a girl back to Serena's disappointment.

Serena & Kordell. Picture: Instagram via @serenapage

Between them, they have almost 4 million Instagram followers showing their popularity.

This couple is still together, feeding their fans with loved-up content.

Their biggest problem seems to be Serena getting on board with Kordell’s cat, Milo, which was shown on their new show.

So, whilst fans are devastated by the break-up news, they can rest assured that their other fave couples are still going strong!